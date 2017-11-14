

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) Tuesday reported that third-quarter revenue declined 2% on a reported basis, but was flat on an organic basis. Looking forward, the company remains on track to meet its full year guidance for organic revenue growth and underlying operating margin improvement.



Meggitt has separately announced that Tony Wood, currently Chief Operating Officer, will become Chief Executive with effect from January 1, 2018. He succeeds Chief Executive Stephen Young, who has informed the Board of his intention to retire at the end of April 2018.



Young will step down from the Board on January 1, and will continue to work closely with the Board and Tony to ensure an orderly transition, until his retirement on 30 April 2018.



In its trading update, the company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, the company reported that third-quarter Civil aerospace revenues grew 4% organically, driven mainly by large jets. Original equipment revenues grew 6% and Aftermarket revenues increased 4% on an organic basis.



Military revenues decreased 5% organically in the third quarter, driven by lower spares demand.



Young said, 'Meggitt remains on track to meet full year guidance and we are pleased with progress across the business despite challenges in some of our end markets. Growth accelerated in civil aerospace during the third quarter and we expect to see further improvement in the fourth quarter, particularly in military where we have seen strong order growth in the last three months. Our key strategic initiatives continue to deliver and we are well positioned for the future.'



Young has served as Meggitt's Chief Executive for 5 years and, prior to that, for 9 years as Finance Director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX