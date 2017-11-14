

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) reported that its total revenue for the nine-month ended 30 September 2017 rose 1 percent to 2.479 billion euros from 2.460 billion pounds in the prior year. However, total external revenue for the period declined 1 percent to 2.132 billion pounds from 2.157 billion pounds last year.



The company noted that the decline in NAR was largely offset by continued good growth in Non-NAR, which was up 8 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it is confident that ITV Studios will deliver good organic revenue growth with profit broadly in line with last year.



ITV Family NAR is forecast to be down around 5 percent over the full year, and the company again expects to outperform the TV ad market in 2017.



The company said it is on track to deliver 25 million pounds of overhead cost savings for 2017, as previously announced. In addition, the program investment will be 25 million pounds lower as previously announced due to the absence of a major sports tournament.



Sir Peter Bazalgette, ITV Executive Chairman, said, 'ITV's performance in the first nine months of 2017 is very much as we anticipated. We've seen improving trends in all our key revenue lines in the quarter and we're on track to deliver on the commitments we set out at the start of the year.'



