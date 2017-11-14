

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased in October, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in October, slower than September's 0.8 percent increase. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Utility costs grew 1.4 percent annually in October transport charges went up by 0.9 percent. At the same time, prices of clothing and footwear dropped 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations from September, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased 1.3 percent yearly in October and remained flat from the preceding month.



