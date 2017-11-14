True Zero expands its hydrogen station network with $26.6 Million in grants from the California Energy Commission

Latest grant awards raise total number of True Zero stations to 31

IRVINE, California, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Last week True Zero1 was selected by the California Energy Commission to build 12 new hydrogen stations in the Commission's latest round of grant awards to help build out California's retail hydrogen network. The Energy Commission will provide a total of $26.6 million to the California-based company, including grants for capital cost share and operation and maintenance support for the 12 new stations.

"We couldn't be prouder to have been chosen by the Energy Commission as the partner for these 12 hydrogen stations," said Joel Ewanick, CEO of True Zero. "It is an awesome responsibility to be on the front lines fighting for California's goals, helping to reduce the State's thirst for oil and hopefully pushing us towards the extinction of the internal combustion engine. We're so grateful for this opportunity and we won't let the people of California down."

True Zero is a company founded in California just over 4 years ago, and - thanks to grant funding from the state of California, and the South Coast and Bay Area AQMDs, as well as private financing from Honda and Toyota -- has become the largest hydrogen retailer in the United States, and possibly the world. In August the company opened it 18th retail hydrogen station in California and is now developing 13 additional stations as part of its California hydrogen network.

"With these 12 new stations you'll see a transition to higher volume technology, enabling True Zero to serve more fuel cell cars with simultaneous fills at each location," said Ewanick. "This scale effect will provide an even better customer experience, and eventually a more competitive price at the pump so that more customers are encouraged to choose fuel cell electric vehicles over gasoline. Mass adoption of zero emission vehicles is our ultimate goal."

Following early sales of the Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity, True Zero has sold over 260,000 kilograms of hydrogen during the past 18 months. The company estimates that it has powered nearly 18 million zero emission miles during this period and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 11 million pounds (in CO2 equivalent) during this period.

1 True Zero is the retail brand of hydrogen stations developed, owned, and operated by FirstElement Fuel Inc., a company headquartered in Irvine, California.

