

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) said that it has reached an agreement to acquire Irish insurer Friends First Life Assurance Company dac for a cash consideration of 130 million euros or 116 million pounds.



Aviva expects the transaction to meet the group's operating return on capital hurdle from year one and to significantly exceed the hurdle thereafter.



Friends First, currently owned by Dutch insurer Achmea Holding NV, has been operating in Ireland for over 180 years with a focus on life protection, pension and investment products for individuals and companies. It has over 250,000 customers, a market share of 6% and is a market leader in group risk and income protection.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2018.



