WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
14.11.2017 | 08:58
Jackpotjoy plc: Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017

Q3 revenue up 14% year on year, Remain confident in meeting upper end of expectations

LONDON, November 14, 2017

LONDON, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Financial summary

Three      Three
                      months     months               Nine months Nine months
                      ended      ended                ended       ended
                                             Reported                         Reported
                      30 Sept    30 Sept              30 Sept     30 Sept
                      2017       2016        Change   2017        2016        Change

                      (GBPm)     (GBPm)      %        (GBPm)      (GBPm)      %
    Gaming revenue    75.4       66.4        14       222.0       194.0       14
    Net loss (as
    reported under
    IFRS)[1]          (7.7)      (18.6)      59       (27.7)      (28.4)      2
    Adjusted
    EBITDA[1]         26.7       25.6        4        85.9        77.1        11
    Adjusted net
    income            18.3       21.2        (14)     60.9        63.7        (4)
    Operating cash
    flows             32.6       18.3        78       78.2        63.3        24

Financial highlights for the third quarter

  • Strong financial performance:
    • Gaming revenue rose 14%, supported by 12% growth in the Jackpotjoy segment and 28% growth at Vera&John
    • Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased 4%, reflecting planned increase in marketing costs
    • Adjusted net income[1] decreased 14% year on year due to higher interest costs related to additional debt acquired to pay the earn-out
  • Ongoing good cash generation and net debt reduction:
    • Operating cash flow growth of 78% year on year, including a working capital inflow
    • 44p of operating cash flow per share[2]
    • Adjusted EBITDA[1] to cash conversion of over 100%
    • Adjusted net debt[1] reduced by £23.4 million; adjusted net leverage ratio[1] of 3.35x reduced from 3.60x at 30 June 2017

No change to full year 2017 outlook, management confident of meeting recently increased market consensus


Operational highlights for the third quarter

  • Continued improvement in core KPIs[1] year on year
    • Average Active Customers[5] grew to 251,186 in LTM to 30 September 2017, an increase of 13% year on year
    • Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month[5] grew to £22.6 million, an increase of 16% year on year
    • Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer[5] of £90, an increase of 2% year on year

Business segments highlights for the third quarter

  • Jackpotjoy (69% of Group revenue) - Positive quarterly performance across all brands with total revenue growth of 12%; Adjusted EBITDA[1] growth of 3% impacted by launch of new TV advertising in September; Starspins and Botemania brands (23% of segment revenues) continued to perform particularly strongly
  • Vera&John (24% of Group revenue) - Revenue growth of 28% and Adjusted EBITDA[1] growth of 40%; on a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 21%
  • Mandalay (7% of Group revenue) - Revenue decline of 8% and an Adjusted EBITDA[1] increase of 36% due to lower marketing spend

Financial highlights for the nine months of the year

  • Strong financial performance:

    • Gaming revenue growth of 14% year on year
    • Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased 11% year on year
    • Adjusted net income[1]decreased 4% year on year

Outlook

The strong trading momentum seen over the first six months of the year continued into Q3 and into the early stages of Q4. As previously flagged, there will be an impact on profitability from Q4 onwards from the introduction of the UK point of consumption ("POC") tax on bonuses. Likewise, and also as previously highlighted, marketing spend is weighted towards the second half of the financial year. Management, however, remains confident in meeting the upper end of market expectations for FY17.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman, commented:

"The third quarter has seen a continuation in the strong underlying momentum that we saw during the first six months of 2017, with gaming revenue up 14% and Adjusted EBITDA[1] up 4%. There continues to be solid customer growth across the Group, with our Vera&John business segment performing particularly well, with constant currency revenue growth of 21% in the quarter.

I am very proud of the new integrated advertising campaign for our Jackpotjoy brand, which launched in the UK in mid-September. Television personality, Paddy McGuinness, succeeded Barbara Windsor as the new brand ambassador and early signs indicate that the campaign is helping to reinforce our market leadership position in online bingo in the UK.

Finally, in October, the Group announced that Andrew McIver will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, having successfully overseen the listing on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year. In my new role as Executive Chairman, I will be responsible for leading the development and execution of long term strategy, while Simon Wykes has joined us as Group Managing Director to provide additional operational expertise.

Andy will step down as a Director on 31 December 2017 and will remain with the Company until 31 January 2018 to ensure a smooth transition of duties to the new members of the executive team. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank him for his work in helping establish the Group as a UK plc and I wish him well in the future.

Against a positive operational backdrop and given the new management structure in place, I have full confidence that Jackpotjoy plc will continue to go from strength to strength and generate attractive returns for our shareholders."

Conference call

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or +1 800 608-0547, or for US shareholders +1 866 966-5335, 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the reference 'Jackpotjoy' when prompted. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialling +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or +1 888 889-0604and using reference 7636835#. A transcript will also be made available on Jackpotjoy plc's website at http://www.jackpotjoyplc.com/investors.

Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures

The following non-IFRS measures are used in this release because management believes that they provide additional useful information regarding ongoing operating and financial performance. Readers are cautioned that the definitions are not recognised measures under IFRS, do not have standardised meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or construed to be alternatives to revenues and net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of performance, liquidity or cash flows. The Group's method of calculating these measures may differ from the method used by other entities.Accordingly, the Group's measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities or in other jurisdictions.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Group, is income before interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, amortisation and depreciation, share-based compensation, independent committee related expenses, severance costs, (gain)/loss on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is another important indicator of the issuer's ability to generate liquidity to service outstanding debt and fund acquisition earn-out payments and uses this metric for such purpose. The exclusion of share-based compensation eliminates non-cash items and the exclusion of independent committee related expenses, severance costs, (gain)/loss on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets eliminates items which management believes are non-operational and non-routine.

Adjusted net income, as defined by the Group, means net income plus or minus items of note that management may reasonably quantify and believes will provide the reader with a better understanding of the Group's underlying business performance. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for accretion, amortisation of acquisition related purchase price intangibles and non-compete clauses, share-based compensation, independent committee related expenses, severance costs, (gain)/loss on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets. The exclusion of accretion and share-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact and the exclusion of amortisation of acquisition related purchase price intangibles and non-compete clauses, independent committee related expenses, severance costs, (gain)/loss on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets eliminates items which management believes are non-operational and non-routine. Adjusted net income is considered by some investors and analysts for the purpose of assisting in valuing a company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" (including future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "predicts", "targets", "seeks", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or "is confident of" or the negative of such words or other variations of or synonyms for such words, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to be materially different from those anticipated by the Group and expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information contained in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Group's future financial performance (including with respect to 2017 trading, POC tax, and our ability to pay down debt and earn-outs from future internally generated cash), the future prospects of the Group's business and operations, the Group's growth opportunities and the execution of its growth strategies. Certain of these statements relating to the Company's anticipated revenue growth and/or meeting the upper end of market expectations for FY 2017 and other similar statements may constitute a financial outlook within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect the Group's current expectations related to future events or its future results, performance, achievements or developments, and future trends affecting the Group. All such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Group to secure, maintain and comply with all required licenses, permits and certifications to carry out business in the jurisdictions in which it currently operates or intends to operate; governmental and regulatory actions, including the introduction of new laws or changes in laws (or the interpretation thereof) related to online gaming; general business, economic and market conditions (including market growth rates and the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union); the Group operating in foreign jurisdictions, the competitive environment; the expected growth of the online gaming market and potential new market opportunities; anticipated and unanticipated costs; the protection of the Group's intellectual property rights; the Group's ability to successfully integrate and realise the benefits of its completed acquisitions; the amount of expected earn-out payments required to be made; the Group's continued relationship with the Gamesys group and other third parties; the Group's ability to service its debt obligations; and the ability of the Group to obtain additional financing, if, as and when required. Such statements could also be materially affected by risks relating to the lack of available and qualified personnel or management; stock market volatility; taxation policies; competition; foreign operations; the Group's limited operating history; and the Group's ability to access sufficient capital from internal or external sources. The foregoing risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Group. Additional risk factors are discussed in Jackpotjoy plc's annual information form dated 29 March 2017. Although Jackpotjoy plc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results, performance, achievement or developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. While subsequent events and developments may cause the Group's expectations, estimates and views to change, Jackpotjoy plc does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this release should not be relied upon as representing the Group's expectations, estimates and views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks in this release are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While Jackpotjoy plc considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks, including changes in economic conditions, and interest rates or tax rates.

Financial Review

Revenue

The Group's revenues during the three months ended 30 September 2017 consisted of:

£52.2 million in revenue earned from Jackpotjoy's operational activities.

£18.4 million in revenue earned from Vera&John's operational activities.

£4.9 million in revenue earned from Mandalay's operational activities.


The Group's revenues during the three months ended 30 September 2016 consisted of:

£46.7 million in revenue earned from Jackpotjoy's operational activities.

£14.4 million in revenue earned from Vera&John's operational activities.

£5.3 million in revenue earned from Mandalay's operational activities.


The increase in revenue for the three months ended 30 September 2017 in comparison with the three months ended 30 September 2016 relates primarily to organic growth of the Vera&John and Jackpotjoy segments, where revenue increased by 28% and 12%, respectively.

Costs and expenses

Three month period ended   Three month period ended
                                     30 September 2017          30 September 2016
                                     (GBP000's)                 (GBP000's)
    Expenses:
    Distribution costs               36,448                     31,518
    Administrative costs             29,068                     24,689
    Transaction related costs         1,361                     10,414
    Severance costs                  -                          -
                                     66,877                     66,621

Distribution costs

Three month period ended    Three month period ended
                                    30 September 2017           30 September 2016
                                    (GBP000's)                  (GBP000's)
    Selling and marketing           12,591                      10,796
    Licensing fees                  11,771                      10,510
    Gaming taxes                     8,742                       7,334
    Processing fees                  3,344                       2,878
                                    36,448                      31,518

Selling and marketing expenses consist of payments made to affiliates and general marketing expenses related to each brand. Licensing fees consist of the fees for the Mandalay and Jackpotjoy segments to operate on their respective platforms and game suppliers' fees paid by the Vera&John and Jackpotjoy segments. Gaming taxes largely consist of POC tax, which is a 15% tax on Real Money Gaming Revenue[5] introduced in the UK in December 2014. Processing fees consist of costs associated with using payment providers and include payment service provider transaction and handling costs, as well as deposit and withdrawal fees. With the exception of selling and marketing expenses, distribution costs tend to be variable in relation to revenue.

The increase in distribution costs for the three months ended 30 September 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 is mainly due to the higher revenues achieved.

Administrative costs

Three month period ended Three month period ended
                                       30 September 2017        30 September 2016
                                       (GBP000's)               (GBP000's)
    Compensation and benefits           9,631                    7,840
    Professional fees                     670                      476
    General and administrative          2,276                    1,920
    Amortisation and depreciation      16,491                   14,453
                                       29,068                   24,689

Compensation and benefits costs consist of salaries, wages, bonuses, directors' fees, benefits and share-based compensation expense. The increase in costs for the three months ended 30 September 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, relates to staff additions, operational bonus accruals, and salary increases in various business units.

Professional fees consist mainly of legal, accounting and audit fees. The variance in professional fees for the three months ended 30 September 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 relates to increases in consulting and legal costs associated with the Group's growth and dual listings on both the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

General and administrative expenses consist of items, such as rent and occupancy, travel and accommodation, insurance, listing fees, technology and development costs, and other office overhead charges. The increase in these expenses for the three months ended 30 September 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year can be attributed mostly to higher travel costs incurred in the current period.

Amortisation and depreciation consists of amortisation of the Group's intangible assets and depreciation of the Group's tangible assets over their useful lives. The increase in amortisation and depreciation for the three months ended 30 September 2017 is due to intangible and tangible asset additions since Q1 2016, particularly the non-compete clauses (as defined below).

Transaction related costs

Transaction related costs consist of legal, professional, due diligence, and special committee fees; other direct costs/fees associated with transactions and acquisitions contemplated or completed; costs associated with the UK strategic review undertaken by the Intertain board of directors; implementing Intertain's UK-centred strategic initiatives; and costs related to corporate structure optimisation.

Business unit results

Jackpotjoy

Q3 2017       Q3 2016       Variance
                                  GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance%
    Revenue                       52.2          46.7          5.5           12%
    Distribution costs            24.8          20.3          4.5           22%
    Administration costs           4.2           3.9          0.3           8%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]            23.2          22.5          0.7           3%

Revenue for the Jackpotjoy segment increased quarter over quarter due to organic growth in all real money brands. Jackpotjoy UK brand revenue accounted for 65% of the Jackpotjoy segment's revenue for the three months ended 30 September 2017. While there has been steady growth at Jackpotjoy UK and Jackpotjoy Sweden brands, the sharp increase in revenue is due to the substantial growth and progression of the Starspins and Botemania brands. Collectively, they accounted for 23% of the segment's revenue, for the three months ended 30 September 2017.

Selling and marketing costs increased as expected compared to Q3 2016 and prior quarters as a substantial Jackpotjoy UK television campaign was launched in September 2017. In the three months ended 30 September 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, selling and marketing costs increased by 53%.

Vera&John

Q3 2017       Q3 2016       Variance
                                  GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance%
    Revenue                       18.4          14.4          4.0           28%
    Distribution costs             9.1           7.5          1.6           21%
    Administration costs           4.4           3.4          1.0           29%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]             4.9           3.5          1.4           40%

Revenue for the Vera&John segment in Q3 2017 increased by 28% compared to Q3 2016 due to organic growth (including new jurisdictions) and GBP to EUR exchange rate movement. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 21% from Q3 2016. Distribution costs also increased by 21% in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016, as game suppliers and payment providers' costs moved proportionally with revenue. Selling and marketing costs increased by 17%.

Increases in administration costs for the three months ended 30 September 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, were mainly driven by increases in personnel costs as the segment continues to grow.

Mandalay

Q3 2017       Q3 2016       Variance
                                  GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance%
    Revenue                       4.9           5.3           (0.4)         (8%)
    Distribution costs            2.6           3.7           (1.1)         (30%)
    Administration costs          0.4           0.2            0.2          100%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]            1.9           1.4            0.5           36%

Revenue for the Mandalay segment for the three months ended 30 September 2017 was 8% lower compared to the prior period in 2016 but due to lower marketing spend, the Adjusted EBITDA[1] was 36% higher. Operational margins and deposit hold have been improving since the segment focused on changing promotional spend in Q1 2017. The segment continues to focus on developing a long term strategy to best maximise future growth.

Unallocated Corporate Costs

Unallocated corporate costs increased from £1.8 million to £3.2 million in the three months ended 30 September 2017 compared to the three months ended 30 September 2016.The variance mainly relates to a £1.0 million increase in compensation due to the addition of new staff and operational bonuses, a £0.3 million increase in general and administrative overhead costs associated with increased headcount and higher travel costs, as well as a £0.2 million increase in professional fees.

Key performance indicators

Average Active Customers is a key performance indicator used by management to assess real money customer acquisition and real money customer retention efforts of each of the Group's brands. The Group defines Average Active Customers as being real money customers who have placed at least one bet in a given month ("Average Active Customers"). "Average Active Customers per Month" is the Average Active Customers per month, averaged over a twelve-month period. While this measure is not recognised by IFRS, management believes that it is a meaningful indicator of the Group's ability to acquire and retain customers.

Real Money Gaming Revenue and Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month are key performance indicators used by management to assess revenue earned from real money gaming operations of the business. The Group defines Real Money Gaming Revenue ("Real Money Gaming Revenue") as revenue less revenue earned from the Revenue Guarantee, affiliate websites and social gaming. The Group defines Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month ("Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month") as Real Money Gaming Revenue per month, averaged over a twelve-month period. While these measures are not recognised by IFRS, management believes that they are meaningful indicators of the Group's real money gaming operational results.

Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer is a key performance indicator used by management to assess the Group's ability to generate Real Money Gaming Revenue on a per customer basis. The Group defines Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer ("Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer") as being Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month divided by Average Active Customers per Month. While this measure is not recognised by IFRS, management believes that it is a meaningful indicator of the Group's ability to generate Real Money Gaming Revenue.

Twelve months Twelve
                                           ended         months ended
                                           30 September  30 September           Variance
                                           2017          2016         Variance  %
    Average Active Customers per month (#) 251,186       222,082      29,104    13%
    Total Real Money Gaming Revenue
    (GBP000's) [(1)]                       271,508       233,514      37,994    16%
    Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per
    month (GBP000's)                        22,626        19,460       3,166    16%
    Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per
    Average Active Customer (GBP)               90            88           2     2%
[(1)]Total Real Money Gaming Revenue for the twelve months ended 30 September 2017 consists of total revenue less other income earned from the Revenue Guarantee and Platform Migration Revenue of £nil (30 September 2016 - £3.6 million) and revenue earned from affiliate websites and social gaming revenue of £23.5 million (30 September 2016 - £24.1 million).

Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer[5] is consistent year over year which is in line with the Group's overall customer acquisition and retention strategy.

Independent review report to Jackpotjoy plc

Introduction

We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 which comprise the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and the related notes.

We have read the other information contained in the interim financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

Directors' responsibilities

The interim financial report for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 is the responsibility of and has been approved by the directors.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report based on our review.

Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' as issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board and International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity', issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing or International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and International Accounting Standard 34, as adopted by the European Union.

BDO LLP
Chartered Accountants
London
United Kingdom
14 November 2017
BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127).

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

Three                               
                                                                      months                             
                                                                      ended 30                            
                                                                      September                            
                                                                      2017                                
                                                                      (GBP000's)                           


    Revenue and other income
    Gaming revenue                                                    75,423                              
    Other income earned from revenue guarantee                        -                                   
    Other income earned from platform migration                       -                                   
    Total revenue and other income[4]                                 75,423                              

    Costs and expenses
    Distribution costs[4],[5]                                         36,448                              
    Administrative costs[5]                                           29,068                              
    Severance costs[4]                                                -                                   
    Transaction related costs[4]                                      1,361                               
    Foreign exchange loss[4]                                          4,607                               
    Total costs and expenses                                          71,484                              

    Gain on sale of intangible assets                                 -                                   

    Fair value adjustments on contingent consideration[15]            1,663                               
    (Gain)/loss on cross currency swap[10]                            -                                   
    Interest income[6]                                                (41)                                
    Interest expense[6]                                               9,648                               
    Financing expenses                                                11,270                              

    Net loss for the period before taxes                              (7,331) 
                            
    Current tax provision/(recovery)                                  447                                
    Deferred tax recovery                                             (109)                               
    Net loss for the period
    attributable to owners of the parent                              (7,669)                            

    Other comprehensive income/(loss):
    Items that will or may be reclassified to
    profit or loss in subsequent periods
    Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)                           10,150                             
    Unrealised loss on cross currency hedge reserve[10]                (2,892)                           
    Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable
    to owners of the parent                                            (411)                               

    Net loss for the period per share
    Basic[7]                                                           GBP(0.10)                           
    Diluted[7]                                                         GBP(0.10)                           
    See accompanying notes

Three      Nine       Nine
                                                               months     months     Months
                                                               ended 30   ended 30   ended
                                                               September  September  September
                                                               2016       2017       2016
                                                               (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)


    Revenue and other income
    Gaming revenue                                             66,368     221,992    193,952
    Other income earned from revenue guarantee                 -          -          1,181
    Other income earned from platform migration                -          -          925
    Total revenue and other income[4]                          66,368     221,992    196,058

    Costs and expenses
    Distribution costs[4],[5]                                  31,518     101,994    93,669
    Administrative costs[5]                                    24,689     81,945     70,050
    Severance costs[4]                                         -          -          5,695
    Transaction related costs[4]                               10,414     2,676      16,578
    Foreign exchange loss[4]                                   591        11,506     3,106
    Total costs and expenses                                   67,212     198,121    189,098

    Gain on sale of intangible assets                          -          (1,002)    -

    Fair value adjustments on contingent consideration[15]     14,549     16,364     33,499
    (Gain)/loss on cross currency swap[10]                     (5,693)    3,534      (23,954)
    Interest income[6]                                         (63)       (136)      (119)
    Interest expense[6]                                        9,173      32,366     25,938
    Financing expenses                                         17,966     52,128     35,364

    Net loss for the period before taxes                       (18,810)   (27,255)   (28,404)

    Current tax provision/(recovery)                           (118)      806        276
    Deferred tax recovery                                      (113)      (319)      (295)
    Net loss for the period
    attributable to owners of the parent                       (18,579)   (27,742)   (28,385)

    Other comprehensive income/(loss):
    Items that will or may be reclassified to
    profit or loss in subsequent periods
    Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)                   (1,223)    28,793     (7,886)
    Unrealised loss on cross currency hedge reserve[10]         -         (7,737)    -
    Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable
    to owners of the parent                                    (19,802)   (6,686)    (36,271)

    Net loss for the period per share
    Basic[7]                                                    GBP(0.26)  GBP(0.38)  GBP(0.40)
    Diluted[7]                                                  GBP(0.26)  GBP(0.38)  GBP(0.40)
    See accompanying notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As at             As at
                                                             30 September      31 December
                                                             2017              2016
    ASSETS                                                   (GBP000's)        (GBP000's)

    Current assets
    Cash[8]                                                  39,208            68,485
    Restricted cash[8]                                       189               253
    Customer deposits                                        8,736             8,573
    Trade and other receivables[9]                           15,625            16,763
    Current portion of cross currency swap[10],[15]          -                 38,171
    Taxes receivable                                         9,619             6,832
    Total current assets                                     73,377            139,077

    Tangible assets                                          1,368             852
    Intangible assets[11]                                    308,619           352,473
    Goodwill[11]                                             296,334           296,352
    Other long-term receivables                              2,169             2,624
    Total non-current assets                                 608,490           652,301

    Total assets                                             681,867           791,378

    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

    Current liabilities
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities[12]             12,363            8,992
    Current portion of cross currency swap payable [10],[15] 756               -
    Other short-term payables[13]                            12,163            15,321
    Interest payable                                         547               633
    Payable to customers                                     8,736             8,573
    Current portion of long-term debt[14]                    24,583            26,695
    Current portion of contingent consideration[15]          41,073            86,903
    Provision for taxes                                      7,056             7,743
    Total current liabilities                                107,277           154,860

    Contingent consideration[15]                             6,480             33,284
    Other long-term payables[16]                             9,852             14,505
    Cross currency swap payable[10],[15]                     6,709             -
    Deferred tax liability                                   1,280             1,897
    Convertible debentures[17]                               255               3,266
    Long-term debt[14]                                       312,634           344,098
    Total non-current liabilities                            337,210           397,050

    Total liabilities                                        444,487           551,910

    Equity
    Retained earnings                                        (198,374)         (170,737)
    Share capital[17]                                        7,405             7,298
    Other reserves                                           428,349           402,907
    Total equity                                             237,380           239,468

    Total liabilities and equity                             681,867           791,378

See accompanying notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY


                                                              Share-Based              
                       Share      Share     Merger Redeemable     Payment
                     Capital    Premium    Reserve     Shares     Reserve    
                  (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) 

    Balance 1
    January 2016  7,051      406,002    (15,521)   -          6,779      

    Comprehensive
    loss for the
    period:
    Net loss for
    the period    -          -          -          -          -         
    Other
    comprehensive
    loss          -          -          -          -          -          
    Total
    comprehensive
    loss for the
    period:       -          -          -          -          -          

    Contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders:
    Conversion of
    debentures[17
    ]             128        3,689      -          -          -          
    Exercise of
    common share
    warrants[17]  4          187        -          -          -         
    Exercise of
    options[17]   55         1,140      -          -          (349)      
    Share-based
    compensation[
    17]           -          -          -          -          1,503      
    Total
    contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders  187        5,016      -          -          1,154     

    Balance at 30
    September
    2016          7,238      411,018    (15,521)   -          7,933      

    Balance at 1
    January 2017  7,298      413,293    (15,521)   50         8,598      

    Comprehensive
    income (loss)
    for the
    period:
    Net loss for
    the period    -          -          -          -          -          
    Other
    comprehensive
    income (loss) -          -          -          -          -          
    Total
    comprehensive
    income (loss)
    for the
    period        -          -          -          -          -          

    Contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders:
    Conversion of
    debentures[17
    ]             92         2,986      -          -          -         
    Exercise of
    options[17]   15         357        -          -          (105)      
    Cancellation
    of redeemable
    shares        -          -          -          (50)       -          
    Share-based
    compensation[
    17]           -          -          -          -          1,198      
    Total
    contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders  107        3,343      -          (50)       1,093      

    Balance at 30
    September
    2017          7,405      416,636    (15,521)   -          9,691     
    See
    accompanying
    notes


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
                              Cross
                              Currency   Retained
                  Translation      Hedge (Deficit)/
                  Reserve    Reserve   Earnings      Total
                  (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)

    Balance 1
    January 2016  14,816      -          (130,094)  289,033

    Comprehensive
    loss for the
    period:
    Net loss for
    the period    -           -          (28,385)   (28,385)
    Other
    comprehensive
    loss          (7,886)     -          -          (7,886)
    Total
    comprehensive
    loss for the
    period:       (7,886)     -          (28,385)   (36,271)

    Contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders:
    Conversion of
    debentures[17
    ]             -           -          -          3,817
    Exercise of
    common share
    warrants[17]  -           -          -          191
    Exercise of
    options[17]   -           -          349        1,195
    Share-based
    compensation[
    17]           -           -          -          1,503
    Total
    contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders  -           -          349        6,706

    Balance at 30
    September
    2016          6,930       -          (158,130)  259,468

    Balance at 1
    January 2017  (3,513)     -          (170,737)  239,468

    Comprehensive
    income (loss)
    for the
    period:
    Net loss for
    the period    -           -          (27,742)   (27,742)
    Other
    comprehensive
    income (loss) 28,793      (7,737)    -          21,056
    Total
    comprehensive
    income (loss)
    for the
    period        28,793      (7,737)    (27,742)   (6,686)

    Contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders:
    Conversion of
    debentures[17
    ]             -           -          -          3,078
    Exercise of
    options[17]   -           -          105        372
    Cancellation
    of redeemable
    shares        -           -          -          (50)
    Share-based
    compensation[
    17]           -           -          -          1,198
    Total
    contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders  -           -          105        4,598

    Balance at 30
    September
    2017          25,280      (7,737)    (198,374)  237,380
    See
    accompanying
    notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three          Three                               
                                                               months         months                              
                                                               ended 30       ended 30                            
                                                               September      September                       
                                                               2017           2016                                
                                                               (GBP000's)     (GBP000's)                          
    Operating activities
    Net loss for the period                                    (7,669)        (18,579)                           
    Add (deduct) items not involving cash
    Amortisation and depreciation                              16,491         14,453                        
    Share-based compensation expense[17]                       320            957                                 
    Current tax provision/(recovery)                           447            (118)                               
    Deferred tax recovery                                      (109)          (113)                               
    Interest expense, net[6]                                   9,607          9,110                             
    Gain on sale of intangible assets                          -              -                                   
    Fair value adjustments on contingent consideration[15]     1,663          14,549                              
    Realised/unrealised (gain)/loss on cross currency swap[10] -              (5,693)                             
    Foreign exchange loss                                      4,607          591                                
                                                               25,357         15,157                              
    Change in non-cash operating items
    Trade and other receivables                                1,311          169                                 
    Other long-term receivables                                84             (363)                               
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                   2,766          614                                 
    Other short-term payables                                  384            857                                 
    Cash provided by operating activities                      29,902         16,434                              
    Income taxes paid                                          -              -                                   
    Incomes taxes received                                     2,656          1,872                               
    Total cash provided by operating activities                32,558         18,306                              

    Financing activities
    Restriction of cash balances                               (229)          -                                   
    Proceeds from exercise of warrants                         -              -                                   
    Proceeds from exercise of options                          -              1,093                               
    Proceeds from cross currency swap settlement[10]           -              -                                   
    Repayment of non-compete liability                         (2,000)        -                                   
    Interest repayment                                         (7,903)        (3,228)                             
    Payment of contingent consideration[15]                    -              -                                   
    Principal payments made on long-term debt[14]              (5,965)        (4,369)                             
    Total cash used in financing activities                    (16,097)       (6,504)                             

    Investing activities
    Purchase of tangible assets                                (88)           (500)                               
    Purchase of intangible assets                              (822)          (374)                               
    Proceeds from sale of intangible assets                    -              -                                   
    Total cash used in investing activities                    (910)          (874)                               

    Net increase/(decrease) in cash during the period          15,551         10,928                              
    Cash, beginning of period                                  23,963         51,569                              
    Exchange (loss)/gain on cash and cash equivalents          (306)          (1,641)                             
    Cash, end of period                                        39,208         60,856
    See accompanying notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine       Nine
                                                               months     months
                                                               ended 30   ended 30
                                                               September  September
                                                               2017       2016
                                                               (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Operating activities
    Net loss for the period                                    (27,742)   (28,385)
    Add (deduct) items not involving cash
    Amortisation and depreciation                              46,651     41,559
    Share-based compensation expense[17]                       1,198      1,503
    Current tax provision/(recovery)                           806        276
    Deferred tax recovery                                      (319)      (295)
    Interest expense, net[6]                                   32,230     25,819
    Gain on sale of intangible assets                          (1,002)    -
    Fair value adjustments on contingent consideration[15]     16,364     33,499
    Realised/unrealised (gain)/loss on cross currency swap[10] 3,534      (23,954)
    Foreign exchange loss                                      11,506     3,106
                                                               83,226     53,128
    Change in non-cash operating items
    Trade and other receivables                                786        4,556
    Other long-term receivables                                536        (416)
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                   922        (414)
    Other short-term payables                                  (3,158)    10,824
    Cash provided by operating activities                      82,312     67,678
    Income taxes paid                                          (6,899)    (6,296)
    Incomes taxes received                                     2,758      1,872
    Total cash provided by operating activities                78,171     63,254

    Financing activities
    Restriction of cash balances                               (54)       -
    Proceeds from exercise of warrants                         -          191
    Proceeds from exercise of options                          372        1,192
    Proceeds from cross currency swap settlement[10]           34,373     -
    Repayment of non-compete liability                         (3,333)    -
    Interest repayment                                         (23,112)   (11,685)
    Payment of contingent consideration[15]                    (94,218)   (6,308)
    Principal payments made on long-term debt[14]              (18,771)   (18,225)
    Total cash used in financing activities                    (104,743)  (34,835)

    Investing activities
    Purchase of tangible assets                                (851)      (597)
    Purchase of intangible assets                              (2,084)    (1,109)
    Proceeds from sale of intangible assets                    1,002      -
    Total cash used in investing activities                    (1,933)    (1,706)

    Net increase/(decrease) in cash during the period          (28,505)   26,713
    Cash, beginning of period                                  68,485     31,762
    Exchange (loss)/gain on cash and cash equivalents          (772)      2,381
    Cash, end of period                                        39,208     60,856
    See accompanying notes


SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES FOR THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

1. Corporate Information

Jackpotjoy plc is an online gaming holding company and the parent company of The Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain"). Jackpotjoy plc was incorporated pursuant to the Companies Act 2006 (England and Wales) on 29 July 2016. Jackpotjoy plc's registered office is located at 35 Great St. Helen's, London, United Kingdom. Jackpotjoy plc became the parent company of Intertain on 25 January 2017, following a plan of arrangement transaction involving a one-for-one share exchange of all and the then outstanding common shares of Intertain shares for, at each shareholder's election, ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc or exchangeable shares of Intertain. Unless the context requires otherwise, use of "Group" in these accompanying notes means Jackpotjoy plc and its subsidiaries, as applicable.

The Group currently offers bingo, casino and other games to its customers using the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands. The Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands operate off proprietary software owned by the Gamesys group, the Group's B2B software and support provider. The Vera&John and InterCasino brands operate off proprietary software owned by the Group. The Mandalay segment's bingo offerings operate off the Dragonfish platform, a software service provided by the 888 group. Additionally, the Group receives fees for marketing services provided by its affiliate portal business.

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors of Jackpotjoy plc (the "Board of Directors") on 14 November 2017.

2. Basis of Preparation

Basis of presentation

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by management on a going concern basis, are presented in compliance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and have been prepared on a basis consistent with the accounting policies and methods used and disclosed in Intertain's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). Certain information and disclosures normally included in the Annual Financial Statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union, which also complies with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, have been omitted or condensed.

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements. All defined terms used herein are consistent with those terms as defined in the Annual Financial Statements.

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, other than for the measurement at fair value of the Group's cross currency swap and contingent consideration.

Following Jackpotjoy plc becoming the parent company of the group (as detailed in note 1), these Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the merger method of accounting as a continuation of the Intertain business. This method is commonly applied in such situations as the accounting for such transactions is not prescribed by IFRS 3 - Business Combinations or other applicable IFRS, which instead prompts IFRS-reporting entities to look to alternative generally accepted accounting principles for guidance. The result of the application is to present the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as if Jackpotjoy plc has always been the parent company and owned all of the subsidiaries, and the comparatives have also been prepared on that basis. The adoption of the merger method of accounting had no impact on reported earnings per share.

The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2016 in these Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts for that year. The auditors' report on the statutory accounts for the period ended 31 December 2016 was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis, and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

As at 30 September 2017, the Group has consolidated current assets and current liabilities of £73.4 million and £107.3 million, respectively, giving rise to a net current liability of £33.9 million. Cash generated through future operating activities is sufficient to cover the net current liability.

Basis of consolidation

Jackpotjoy plc's Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements consolidate the parent company and all of its subsidiaries. The parent controls a subsidiary if it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the subsidiary. All transactions and balances between companies are eliminated on consolidation.

Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which Jackpotjoy plc obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Intercompany transactions, balances, income and expenses on transactions between Jackpotjoy plc's subsidiaries are eliminated. Profit and losses resulting from intercompany transactions that are recognised in assets are also eliminated.

3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

For a description of the Group's significant accounting policies, critical accounting estimates and assumptions, and related information see note 3 to the Annual Financial Statements. Other than what is described below, there have been no changes to the Group's significant accounting policies or critical accounting estimates and assumptions during the nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Change in presentation currency

Effective from 1 January 2017, the Group changed its presentation currency from Canadian dollars ("CAD" or "$") to pounds sterling ("GBP" or "£"). Comparative information has been restated in pounds sterling in accordance with the guidance defined in IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. The Q3 2016 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been retranslated from Canadian dollars to pounds sterling using the procedures outlined below:

- Income and expenses were translated into pounds sterling at average quarterly rates of exchange ($:£ - 0.5840). Differences resulting from the retranslation on the opening net assets and the results for the year have been taken to reserves;

- Share capital and other reserves were translated at historic rates prevailing at the dates of transactions;

- Quarterly average exchange rates were used to convert changes in items not involving cash and cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, financing activities, and investing activities. Spot rates were used to convert cash balances, beginning of period and cash balances, end of period.


As a result of this change, no retranslation movement will be recorded in the Statements of Comprehensive Income for subsidiaries whose functional currency is GBP.

Hedge accounting

Effective from 31 March 2017, the Group has elected to use hedge accounting for the purposes of recognising realised and unrealised gains and losses associated with the New Currency Swap (as defined in note 10), in accordance with guidance provided in IAS 39 - Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement.

IAS 39 permits hedge accounting under certain circumstances provided that the hedging relationship is:

- Formally designated and documented, including the entity's risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge, identification of the hedging instrument, the hedged item, the nature of the risk being hedged, and how the entity will assess the hedging instrument's effectiveness;

- Expected to be highly effective in achieving offsetting changes in fair value or cash flows attributable to the hedged risk as designated and documented, and effectiveness can be reliably measured; and

- Assessed on an ongoing basis and determined to have been highly effective.


Based on the Group's analysis of the requirements outlined above, it was concluded that the New Currency Swap meets all the necessary criteria and qualifies for use of hedge accounting.

4. Segment Information


The following tables present selected financial results for each segment and the unallocated corporate costs:

Three months ended 30 September 2017:

Unallocated
                   Jackpotjoy Vera&John  Mandalay   Corporate Costs    Total
                   (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)         (GBP000's)
    Total revenue  52,193     18,355     4,875      -                  75,423

    Distribution
    costs          24,747     9,094      2,587      20                 36,448
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation   12,243     2,550      1,604      94                 16,491
    Compensation,
    professional,
    and general
    and

    administrative
    expenses       4,240      4,385      411        3,541              12,577
    Transaction
    related costs  -          -          -          1,361              1,361
    Foreign
    exchange       172        130        17         4,288              4,607
    Financing, net -          (40)       1          11,309             11,270
    Income/(loss)
    for the period
    before taxes   10,791     2,236      255        (20,613)           (7,331)
    Taxes          -          338        -          -                  338
    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 10,791     1,898      255        (20,613)           (7,669)

    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 10,791     1,898      255        (20,613)           (7,669)
    Interest
    (income)/expen
    se, net        -          (40)       1           9,646             9,607
    Taxes          -          338        -           -                 338
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation   12,243     2,550      1,604       94                16,491
    EBITDA         23,034     4,746      1,860       (10,873)          18,767
    Share-based
    compensation   -          -          -           320               320
    Transaction
    related costs  -          -          -           1,361             1,361
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration  -          -          -           1,663             1,663
    Foreign
    exchange       172        130        17          4,288             4,607
    Adjusted
    EBITDA         23,206     4,876      1,877       (3,241)           26,718

    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 10,791     1,898      255         (20,613)          (7,669)
    Share-based
    compensation   -          -          -           320               320
    Transaction
    related costs  -          -          -           1,361             1,361
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration  -          -          -           1,663             1,663
    Foreign
    exchange       172        130        17          4,288             4,607
    Amortisation
    of acquisition
    related
    purchase price
    intangibles
    and
    non-compete
    clauses        12,243     2,190      1,588       -                 16,021
    Accretion      -          -          -           2,000             2,000
    Adjusted net
    income/(loss)  23,206     4,218      1,860       (10,981)          18,303

Nine months ended 30 September 2017:

Unallocated
                                                            Corporate
                      Jackpotjoy  Vera&John      Mandalay       Costs         Total
                      (GBP000's) (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)
    Total revenue  155,191       51,458     15,343            -           221,992

    Distribution
    costs          68,541        25,020     8,355             78          101,994
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation   34,177        7,383      4,805             286         46,651
    Compensation,
    professional,
    and general
    and

    administrative
    expenses       12,566        12,069     961               9,698       35,294
    Transaction
    related costs  -             -          -                 2,676       2,676
    Foreign
    exchange       76            608        26                10,796      11,506
    Gain on sale
    of intangible
    assets         -             (1,002)    -                 -           (1,002)
    Financing, net -             (127)      3                 52,252      52,128
    Income/(loss)
    for the period
    before taxes   39,831        7,507      1,193             (75,786)    (27,255)
    Taxes          -             487        -                 -           487
    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 39,831        7,020      1,193             (75,786)    (27,742)

    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 39,831        7,020      1,193             (75,786)     (27,742)
    Interest
    (income)/expen
    se, net        -             (127)      3                 32,354        32,230
    Taxes          -              487       -                 -             487
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation   34,177        7,383      4,805             286           46,651
    EBITDA         74,008        14,763     6,001            (43,146)       51,626
    Share-based
    compensation   -              -         -                 1,198         1,198
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration  -              -         -                 16,364        16,364
    Loss on cross
    currency swap  -              -         -                 3,534         3,534
    Transaction
    related costs  -              -         -                 2,676         2,676
    Gain on sale
    of intangible
    assets         -              (1,002)   -                 -             (1,002)
    Foreign
    exchange       76             608       26                10,796        11,506
    Adjusted
    EBITDA         74,084         14,369    6,027             (8,578)       85,902

    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 39,831         7,020     1,193             (75,786)      (27,742)
    Share-based
    compensation   -              -         -                 1,198          1,198
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration  -              -         -                 16,364         16,364
    Loss on cross
    currency swap  -              -         -                 3,534          3,534
    Transaction
    related costs  -              -         -                 2,676          2,676
    Gain on sale
    of intangible
    assets         -              (1,002)   -                 -              (1,002)
    Foreign
    exchange       76             608       26                10,796         11,506
    Amortisation
    of acquisition
    related
    purchase price
    intangibles
    and
    non-compete
    clauses        34,177         6,402     4,774             -              45,353
    Accretion      -              -         -                 9,051          9,051
    Adjusted net
    income/(loss)  74,084         13,028    5,993             (32,167)       60,938

Three months ended 30 September 2016:

Unallocated
                                                                    Corporate
                                 Jackpotjoy  Vera&John   Mandalay       Costs      Total
                                  (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Total revenue and other
    income                       46,658     14,422     5,288      -           66,368
    Distribution costs           20,315     7,470      3,659      74          31,518
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                 10,428     2,438      1,585      2           14,453
    Compensation, professional,
    and general and
    administrative expenses      3,876      3,424      264        2,672       10,236
    Transaction related costs    -          200        -          10,214      10,414
    Foreign exchange             55         343        (34)       227         591
    Financing, net               -          (5)        2          17,969      17,966
    Income/(loss) for the period
    before taxes                 11,984     552        (188)      (31,158)    (18,810)
    Taxes                        -          (231)      -          -           (231)
    Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       11,984     783        (188)      (31,158)    (18,579)


Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       11,984   783     (188)   (31,158)  (18,579)
    Interest (income)/expense,
    net                          -        (5)     2       9,113     9,110
    Taxes                        -        (231)   -       -         (231)
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                 10,428   2,438   1,585   2         14,453
    EBITDA                       22,412   2,985   1,399   (22,043)  4,753
    Share-based compensation     -        -       -       957       957
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -       -       14,549    14,549
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -       -       (5,693)   (5,693)
    Transaction related costs    -        200     -       10,214    10,414
    Foreign exchange             55       343     (34)    227       591
    Adjusted EBITDA              22,467   3,528   1,365   (1,789)   25,571


Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       11,984   783     (188)   (31,158)  (18,579)
    Share-based compensation     -        -       -       957       957
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -       -       14,549    14,549
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -       -       (5,693)   (5,693)
    Transaction related costs    -        200     -       10,214    10,414
    Foreign exchange             55       343     (34)    227       591
    Amortisation of acquisition
    related

    purchase price intangibles   10,428   2,275   1,585   -         14,288
    Accretion                    -        -       -       4,650     4,650
    Adjusted net income/(loss)   22,467   3,601   1,363   (6,254)   21,177

Nine months ended 30 September 2016: 

Unallocated
                  Jackpotjoy Vera&John     Mandalay      Corporate Costs     Total
                  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)          (GBP000's)
    Total revenue
    and other
    income        135,645    43,857       16,556        -                   196,058
    Distribution
    costs         61,242     21,427       10,773        227                 93,669
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation  30,912     6,308        4,328         11                  41,559
    Compensation,
    professional,
    and general
    and
    administrativ
    e expenses    11,505     8,618        825           7,543               28,491
    Severance
    costs         -          -            -             5,695               5,695
    Transaction
    related costs -          642          -             15,936              16,578
    Foreign
    exchange      (278)      636          (102)         2,850               3,106
    Financing,
    net           -          (48)         5             35,407              35,364
    Income/(loss)
    for the
    period before
    taxes         32,264     6,274        727           (67,669)            (28,404)
    Taxes         -          (19)         -             -                   (19)
    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the
    period        32,264     6,293        727           (67,669)            (28,385)



Unallocated
                              Jackpotjoy  Vera&John   Mandalay  Corporate
                                                                Costs      Total
                              (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)(GBP000's) (GBP000's)

   
    Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       32,264   6,293       727     (67,669)  (28,385)
    Interest (income)/expense,
    net                          -        (48)        5       25,862    25,819
    Taxes                        -        (19)        -       -         (19)
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                 30,912   6,308       4,328   11        41,559
    EBITDA                       63,176   12,534      5,060   (41,796)  38,974
    Share-based compensation     -        -           -       1,503     1,503
    Severance costs              -        -           -       5,695     5,695
    Independent Committee
    related expenses             -        -           -       1,693     1,693
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -           -       33,499    33,499
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -           -       (23,954)  (23,954)
    Transaction related costs    -        642         -       15,936    16,578
    Foreign exchange             (278)    636         (102)   2,850     3,106
    Adjusted EBITDA              62,898   13,812      4,958   (4,574)   77,094


Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       32,264   6,293       727    (67,669) (28,385)
    Share-based compensation     -        -           -      1,503    1,503
    Severance costs              -        -           -      5,695    5,695
    Independent Committee
    related expenses             -        -           -      1,693    1,693
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -           -      33,499   33,499
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -           -      (23,954) (23,954)
    Transaction related costs    -        642         -      15,936   16,578
    Foreign exchange             (278)    636         (102)  2,850    3,106
    Amortisation of acquisition
    related purchase price
    intangibles                  30,912   5,925       4,328  -        41,165
    Accretion                    -        -           -      12,845   12,845
    Adjusted net income/(loss)   62,898   13,496      4,953  (17,602) 63,745

The following table presents net assets per segment and unallocated corporate costs as at 30 September 2017:

Unallocated
                                                           Corporate
                          Jackpotjoy Vera&John  Mandalay   Costs       Total
                          (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)
    Current assets        13,171     34,800     6,747      18,659      73,377
    Goodwill              224,348    55,374     16,612     -           296,334
    Long-term assets      265,222    33,414     13,425     95          312,156
    Total assets          502,741    123,588    36,784     18,754      681,867

    Current liabilities   6,360      17,896     1,824      81,197      107,277
    Long-term liabilities -          1,280      -          335,930     337,210
    Total liabilities     6,360      19,176     1,824      417,127     444,487

    Net assets            496,381    104,412    34,960     (398,373)   237,380

The following table presents net assets per segment and unallocated corporate costs as at 31 December 2016:

Unallocated
                                                           Corporate
                          Jackpotjoy Vera&John  Mandalay   Costs       Total
                          (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)
    Current assets        15,033     38,870     6,509      78,665      139,077
    Goodwill              224,348    55,392     16,612     -           296,352
    Long-term assets      277,702    38,163     18,020     22,064      355,949
    Total assets          517,083    132,425    41,141     100,729     791,378

    Current liabilities   5,790      16,711     1,483      130,876     154,860
    Long-term liabilities -          1,897      -          395,153     397,050
    Total liabilities     5,790      18,608     1,483      526,029     551,910

    Net assets            511,293    113,817    39,658     (425,300)   239,468

During the nine months ended 30 September 2017 and 2016, substantially all of the revenue earned by the Group was in Europe. Non-current assets by geographical location as at 30 September 2017 were as follows: Europe £88.8 million (31 December 2016 - £93.6 million) and the Americas £519.7 million (31 December 2016 - £558.7 million).

5. Costs and Expenses

Three Months  Three Months Nine Months   Nine Months
                                   Ended         Ended        Ended         Ended
                                   30 September  30 September 30 September  30 September
                                   2017          2016         2017          2016
                                   (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)
    Distribution costs:
    Selling and marketing          12,591        10,796       33,040        32,362
    Licensing fees                 11,771        10,510       34,683        31,148
    Gaming taxes                   8,742         7,334        25,203        21,498
    Processing fees                3,344         2,878        9,068         8,661
                                   36,448        31,518       101,994       93,669

    Administrative costs:
    Compensation and benefits      9,631         7,840        25,722        20,641
    Professional fees              670           476          2,675         3,294
    General and administrative     2,276         1,920        6,897         4,556
    Tangible asset depreciation    119           51           303           105
    Intangible asset amortisation  16,372        14,402       46,348        41,454
                                   29,068        24,689       81,945        70,050

6. Interest Income/Expense

Three Months  Three Months Nine Months   Nine Months
                                    Ended         Ended        Ended         Ended
                                    30 September  30 September 30 September  30 September
                                    2017          2016         2017          2016
                                    (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)
    Interest earned on cash held
    during the period                 41           63           136          119
    Total interest income             41           63           136          119

    Interest paid and accrued on
    long-term debt                    7,645        4,400        23,309       12,743
    Accretion of discount recognised
    on contingent consideration       752          4,049        5,220        11,197
    Interest paid and accrued on
    convertible debentures              3            123           43           350
    Interest accretion recognised on
    convertible debentures              5            106           35           290
    Interest accretion recognised on
    long-term debt                    774            495        2,334         1,358
    Interest accretion recognised on
    other long-term liabilities       469          -            1,425        -
    Total interest expense            9,648        9,173        32,366       25,938

7. Earnings per Share

The following table presents the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

Three Months Three Months Nine Months  Nine Months
                                Ended        Ended        Ended        Ended

                                30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September
                                2017         2016         2017         2016

                                (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)
    Numerator:
    Net loss - basic            (7,669)      (18,579)     (27,742)     (28,385)
    Net loss - diluted[1]       (7,669)      (18,579)     (27,742)     (28,385)

    Denominator:
    Weighted average number of
    shares outstanding - basic  73,988       70,865       73,801       70,666

    Instruments, which are
    anti-dilutive:
    Weighted average effect of
    dilutive share options      434          801          412            833
    Weighted average effect of
    convertible debentures[2]   87           2,629        294          2,759
    Net loss per share[3],[4]
    Basic                       GBP(0.10)    GBP(0.26)    GBP(0.38)    GBP(0.40)
    Diluted[1]                  GBP(0.10)    GBP(0.26)    GBP(0.38)    GBP(0.40)

[1]In the case of a net loss, the effect of share options potentially exercisable on diluted loss per share will be anti-dilutive; therefore, basic and diluted net loss per share will be the same.

[2]An assumed conversion of convertible debentures had an anti-dilutive effect on loss per share for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017 and 30 September 2016.

[3]Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year.

[4]Diluted loss per share is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period and adjusted for the number of potentially dilutive share options and contingently issuable instruments.

8. Cash and Restricted Cash

30 September 2017 31 December 2016

                                                       (GBP000's)        (GBP000's)
    Cash                                               38,994            33,558
    Segregated cash*                                      214            34,927
    Cash and cash equivalents                          39,208            68,485
    Restricted cash - other                               189               253
    Total cash balances                                39,397            68,738

* This balance consists of cash on deposit with payment service providers, as well as segregated funds held in accordance with the terms of the Jackpotjoy earn-out payment, where the Group was required to segregate 90% of its excess cash flow, less mandatory repayments of the Group's long-term debt and earn-out payments, in a non-operational bank account. Since the Group made a final earn-out payment of £94.2 million for the non-Spanish assets of the Jackpotjoy segment on 21 June 2017, no cash was required to be segregated for this purpose at 30 September 2017 (£34.7 million as at 31 December 2016). Segregated cash does not qualify as restricted cash and, as such, it is included in cash.

9. Trade and Other Receivables


Receivables consist of the following items:

30 September 2017 31 December 2016
                                                       (GBP000's)        (GBP000's)
    Due from the Gamesys group                         6,289             9,242
    Due from the 888 group                             2,650             1,625
    Affiliate revenue receivable                       2,178             1,766
    Short-term loans receivable                          659               572
    Swap-related receivable                            -                 1,948
    Prepaid expenses                                   3,548               967
    Other                                                301               643
                                                      15,625            16,763

10. Cross Currency Swap


On 23 November 2015, the Group entered into a cross currency swap agreement (the "Currency Swap") in order to minimise the Group's exposure to exchange rate fluctuations between GBP and the US dollar ("USD") as cash generated from the Group's operations is largely in GBP, while a portion of the principal and interest payments on the Group's credit facilities are in USD. Under the Currency Swap, 90% of the Group's USD term loan interest and principal payments were swapped into GBP. The Group paid a fixed 7.81% interest in place of floating USD interest payments of LIBOR plus 6.5% (LIBOR floor of 1%). The interest and principal payments were made at a GBP/USD foreign exchange rate of 1.5135 on a USD notional amount of $293,962,500.

On 28 March 2017, the Group terminated the Currency Swap and realised total proceeds of approximately USD 42.6 million (£34.4 million) and subsequently entered into a new cross currency swap agreement (the "New Currency Swap"). Under the New Currency Swap, 50% of the Group's term loan interest and principal payments will be swapped into GBP. The Group will pay a fixed 7.4% interest in place of floating USD interest payments of LIBOR plus 6.5% (LIBOR floor of 1%). The interest and principal payments will be made at a GBP/USD foreign exchange rate of 1.2584 on a USD notional amount of $136,768,333. The New Currency Swap expires on 30 September 2019. The agreement was entered into at no cost to the Group.

The fair value of the New Currency Swap liability as at 30 September 2017 is £7.5 million (31 December 2016 - asset of £38.2 million).

Jackpotjoy plc has elected to use hedge accounting for the purposes of recognising realised and unrealised gains and losses associated with the New Currency Swap.

11. Intangible Assets and Goodwill

As at 30 September 2017 

Customer
                               Gaming     Relationsh                      
                               Licenses   ips        Software   Brand     
                               (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Cost
    Balance, 1 January 2017    94         340,927    21,670     70,054    
    Additions                  -          -          1,989      -         
    Translation                (1)            292      592        (110)     
    Balance, 30 September 2017 93         341,219    24,251     69,944    

    Accumulated amortisation
    Balance, 1 January 2017    34         96,811     7,414      6,523     
    Amortisation               11         33,801     3,576      2,628     
    Translation                6              51       241        (30)     
    Balance, 30 September 2017 51         130,663    11,231      9,121     

    Carrying value
    Balance, 30 September 2017 42         210,556    13,020     60,823   

Partnership Non-Compete
                               Agreements  Clauses     Goodwill   Total
                               (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Cost
    Balance, 1 January 2017    12,900      20,434      317,829    783,908
    Additions                  -           -           -          1,989
    Translation                -           -           (1,715)    (942)
    Balance, 30 September 2017 12,900      20,434      316,114    784,955

    Accumulated amortisation
    Balance, 1 January 2017    2,824       -           21,477     135,083
    Amortisation               1,225       5,107       -          46,348
    Translation                -           -           (1,697)    (1,429)
    Balance, 30 September 2017 4,049       5,107       19,780     180,002

    Carrying value
    Balance, 30 September 2017 8,851       15,327      296,334    604,953

As at 31 December 2016

Customer
                              Gaming     Relationsh            Revenue   
                              Licenses   ips        Software   Guarantee                                                                                        
                              (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Cost
    Balance, 1 January 2016   76         337,502    17,175      4,010     
    Additions                 -          -          1,836      -         
    Translation               18         3,425      2,659         783       
    Expiry                    -          -          -          (4,793)   
    Balance, 31 December 2016 94         340,927    21,670     -         

    Accumulated amortisation
    Balance, 1 January 2016   23         47,956     3,279      -         
    Amortisation              9          47,405     3,683      -         
    Translation               2          1,450        452      -         
    Balance, 31 December 2016 34         96,811     7,414      -         

    Carrying value
    Balance, 31 December 2016 60         244,116    14,256     -         

Partnership Non-Compete
                              Brand      Agreements  Clauses     Goodwill   Total
                              (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Cost
    Balance, 1 January 2016   68,284     12,900      -           306,295    746,242
    Additions                 -          -           20,434      -          22,270
    Translation               1,770      -           -           11,534     20,189
    Expiry                    -          -           -           -          (4,793)
    Balance, 31 December 2016 70,054     12,900      20,434      317,829    783,908

    Accumulated amortisation
    Balance, 1 January 2016   2,681      1,558       -           17,969     73,466
    Amortisation              3,466      1,232       -           -          55,795
    Translation                 376         34          -         3,508      5,822
    Balance, 31 December 2016 6,523      2,824       -           21,477     135,083

    Carrying value
    Balance, 31 December 2016 63,531     10,076      20,434      296,352    648,825

12. Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities consist of the following items:

30 September
                                                           2017           31 December 2016
                                                           (GBP000's)     (GBP000's)
    Affiliate/marketing expenses payable                    5,112          3,058
    Payable to game suppliers                               1,512            950
    Compensation payable                                    2,949          2,989
    Loyalty program payable                                   252            260
    Professional fees                                         730            349
    Gaming tax payable                                        416            526
    Other                                                   1,392            860
                                                           12,363          8,992

13. Other Short-Term Payables

Other short-term payables consist of:

30 September     31 December
                                                          2017             2016
                                                          (GBP000's)       (GBP000's)

    Transaction related payables                           3,496            9,321
    Current portion of other long-term payables (Note 16)  8,667            6,000
                                                          12,163           15,321

14. Credit Facilities

Below is the breakdown of the First Lien Facilities and the Second Lien Facility:

Incremental
                                                      First Lien   Second Lien
                                           Term Loan  Facility     Facility    Total
                                           (GBP000's) (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)

    Balance, 1 January 2016                207,158    -            -           207,158
    Principal                              -          70,000       90,000      160,000
    Repayment                              (26,906)   -            -           (26,906)
    Debt financing costs                   -          (2,482)      (6,792)     (9,274)
    Accretion[1]                           1,868      16           35          1,919
    Foreign exchange translation           37,896     -            -           37,896
    Balance, 31 December 2016              220,016    67,534       83,243      370,793
    Repayment                              (18,771)   -            -           (18,771)
    Accretion[1]                           1,424      290          620         2,334
    Foreign exchange translation           (17,139)   -            -           (17,139)
    Balance, 30 September 2017             185,530    67,824       83,863      337,217

    Current portion                        24,583     -            -           24,583
    Non-current portion                    160,947    67,824       83,863      312,634

[1] Effective interest rates are as follows: Term Loan - 8.69%, Incremental First Lien Facility - 8.32%, Second Lien Facility - 11.75%.

15. Financial Instruments

The principal financial instruments used by the Group are summarised below:

Financial assets

Loans and receivables
                                                          30 September     31 December
                                                          2017             2016
                                                          (GBP000's)       (GBP000's)
    Cash and restricted cash                              39,397           68,738
    Trade and other receivables                           15,625           16,763
    Other long-term receivables                            2,169            2,624
    Customer deposits                                      8,736            8,573
                                                          65,927           96,698

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities at
                                                                   amortised cost
                                                          30 September
                                                          2017            31 December 2016
                                                          (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities               12,363           8,992
    Other long-term payables                                9,852          14,505
    Other short-term payables                              12,163          15,321
    Interest payable                                          547             633
    Payable to customers                                    8,736           8,573
    Convertible debentures                                    255           3,266
    Long-term debt                                        337,217         370,793
                                                          381,133         422,083

The carrying values of the financial instruments noted above, with the exception of convertible debentures, approximate their fair values. The convertible debentures' fair value as at 30 September 2017 amounted to £0.5 million. Fair value was determined based on a quoted market price in an active market.

Other financial instruments

Financial instruments recognised at
                                                     fair value through profit or loss -
                                                     assets (liabilities)
                                                   30 September 2017  31 December 2016
                                                   (GBP000's)         (GBP000's)
    Cross currency swap                             (7,465)             38,171
    Contingent consideration                       (47,553)           (120,187)
                                                   (55,018)           (82,016)

Fair value hierarchy

The hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments carried at fair value is as follows: 

Level 2                        Level 3

                          30 September    31 December       30 September   31 December
                          2017            2016              2017           2016 
                          (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)       (GBP000's)     (GBP000's)
    Cross currency swap   (7,465)         38,171           -              -
    Contingent
    consideration         -               -                (47,553)       (120,187)

The cross currency swap balance represents the fair value of cash inflows/(outflows) under the Currency Swap or the New Currency Swap, as applicable.

Contingent consideration represents the fair value of the cash outflows under earn-out agreements that would result from the performance of acquired businesses. The key inputs into the fair value estimation of these liabilities include the forecast performance of the underlying businesses, the probability of achieving forecasted results and the discount rate applied in deriving a present value from those forecasts. Significant increase (decrease) in the business' performance would result in a higher (lower) fair value of the contingent consideration, while significant increase (decrease) in the discount rate would result in a lower (higher) fair value of the contingent consideration. Additionally, as earn-out periods draw closer to their completion, the range of probability factors will decrease.

A discounted cash flow valuation model was used to determine the value of the contingent consideration. The model considers the present value of the expected payments, discounted using a risk-adjusted discount rate of 7%. The expected payments are determined by considering the possible scenarios of forecast EBITDA, the amount to be paid under each scenario and the probability of each scenario.

Without probability and discount factors, the fair value of the contingent consideration would be approximately 25% higher (£12.1 million), than its value at 30 September 2017, increasing the current portion of the contingent consideration, which is composed of the Botemania earn-out payment and the first Jackpotjoy milestone payment, by £8.6 million and increasing the long-term contingent consideration, which is composed of the final Jackpotjoy milestone payments due in 2019 and 2020, by £3.5 million. This assumes that the financial performance of the Jackpotjoy operating segment remains in line with management's expectations.

On 21 June 2017, Jackpotjoy plc made a final earn-out payment in the amount of £94.2 million for the non-Spanish assets within its Jackpotjoy segment.

As at 30 September 2017, the contingent consideration balance related to the earn-out payment remaining on the Spanish assets included in the Jackpotjoy segment and milestone payments related to the Jackpotjoy segment.

The movement in Level 3 financial instruments is detailed below:

(GBP000's)
    Contingent consideration, 1 January 2016                              209,625
    Addition                                                             -
    Fair value adjustments                                                 49,382
    Payments                                                             (156,308)
    Accretion of discount                                                  15,545
    Foreign exchange translation                                            1,943
    Contingent consideration, 31 December 2016                            120,187
    Fair value adjustments                                                 16,364
    Payments                                                              (94,218)
    Accretion of discount                                                   5,220
    Contingent consideration, 30 September 2017                            47,553


Current portion                                                        41,073
    Non-current portion                                                     6,480

16. Other Long-Term Payables

The Group is required to pay the Gamesys group £24.0 million in equal monthly instalments in arrears over the period from April 2017 to April 2020, for additional non-compete clauses that came into effect in April 2017 and that expire in March 2019. The Group has included £8.7 million of this payable in current liabilities (note 13), with the discounted value of the remaining balance, being £9.9 million, included in other long-term payables. During the nine months ended 30 September 2017, the Group has paid a total of £3.3 million in relation to the additional non-compete clauses.

17. Share Capital

As at 30 September 2017, Jackpotjoy plc's issued share capital consisted of 74,052,431 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of £0.10. Jackpotjoy plc does not hold any shares in treasury and there are no shares in Jackpotjoy plc's issued share capital that do not represent capital.

The share capital movements presented below for periods prior to the date of completion of the plan of arrangement discussed in note 1 are presented as if each common share of The Intertain Group Limited had the same nominal value as the ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc. The number of Jackpotjoy plc ordinary shares in issue at the date of the plan of arrangement was 73,718,942.

Ordinary shares
                                                          (GBP000's)                #

    Balance, 1 January 2016                               7,051           70,511,493
    Conversion of convertible debentures, net of costs      185            1,853,667
    Exercise of options                                      58              577,492
    Exercise of warrants                                      4               40,625
    Balance, 31 December 2016                             7,298           72,983,277
    Conversion of convertible debentures, net of costs       92              916,498
    Exercise of options                                      15              152,656
    Balance, 30 September 2017                            7,405           74,052,431

Ordinary shares

Other than for reasons set out below, during the nine months ended 30 September 2017, Jackpotjoy plc did not issue any additional ordinary shares.

Convertible debentures

During the nine months ended 30 September 2017 (and prior to completion of the plan of arrangement), debentures at an undiscounted value of £2.3 million were converted into 628,333 common shares of Intertain. Additionally, during the nine months ended 30 September 2017 (and following the completion of the plan of arrangement), debentures at an undiscounted value of £1.0 million were converted into 288,165 ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc.

Share options

The share option plan (the "Share Option Plan") was approved by the Board of Directors on 5 September 2016. Upon completion of the plan of arrangement, all options over common shares of Intertain under Intertain's stock option plan were automatically exchanged for options of equivalent value over ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc on equivalent terms and subject to the same vesting conditions under Intertain's share option plan. The strike price of each grant has been converted from Canadian dollars to pound sterling at the foreign exchange rate of 0.606, being the exchange rate at the date of the plan of arrangement. Following the grant of the replacement options, no further options were, or will be, granted under the Share Option Plan.

During the nine months ended 30 September 2017, nil stock options were granted, 152,656 stock options were exercised, 13,000 stock options were forfeited, and nil stock options expired.

During the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017, the Group recorded £0.3 million and £1.2 million, respectively (2016 - £1.0 million and £1.5 million, respectively) in share-based compensation expense with a corresponding increase in share-based payment reserve.

Long-term incentive plan

On 24 May 2017, Jackpotjoy plc granted awards over ordinary shares under the Group's long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") for key management personnel. The awards (i) will vest on the date on which the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the performance condition (as described below) has been satisfied, and (ii) are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

The performance condition as it applies to 50% of each award is based on the Group's total shareholder return compared with the total shareholder return of the companies constituting the Financial Times Stock Exchange 250 index (excluding investment trusts and financial services companies) over three years commencing on 25 January 2017 ("TSR Tranche"). The performance condition as it applies to the remaining 50% of the award is based on the Group's earnings per share ("EPS") in the last financial year of that performance period ("EPS Tranche") and vests as to 25% if final year EPS is 133.5 pence, between 25% and 100% (on a straight-line basis) if final year EPS is more than 133.5 pence but less than 160 pence, and 100% if final year EPS is 160 pence or more.

Each award under the LTIP is equity-settled and LTIP compensation expense is based on the award's estimated fair value. The fair value has been estimated using the Black-Scholes model for the EPS Tranche and the Monte Carlo model for the TSR Tranche.

During the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017, the Group recorded £0.1 million (2016 - £nil) in LTIP compensation expense with a corresponding increase in share-based payment reserve.

18. Contingent Liabilities

Indirect taxation

Jackpotjoy plc companies may be subject to indirect taxation on transactions that have been treated as exempt supplies of gambling, or on supplies that have been zero rated where legislation provides that the services are received or used and enjoyed in the country where the service provider is located. Revenues earned from customers located in any particular jurisdiction may give rise to further taxes in that jurisdiction. If such taxes are levied, either on the basis of current law or the current practice of any tax authority, or by reason of a change in the law or practice, then this may have a material adverse effect on the amount of tax payable by the Group or on its financial position. Where it is considered probable that a previously identified contingent liability will give rise to an actual outflow of funds, then a provision is made in respect of the relevant jurisdiction and period impacted. Where the likelihood of a liability arising is considered remote, or the possible contingency is not material to the financial position of the Group, the contingency is not recognised as a liability at the balance sheet date. As at 30 September 2017, the Group had recognised £nil liability (31 December 2016 - £nil) related to potential contingent indirect taxation liabilities.


Enquiries

Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations
jholden@jackpotjoyplc.com
+44(0)207-016-9866
+44(0)7812-142118

Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer
Vice President of Corporate Communications
amanda.brewer@jackpotjoygroup.com
+1-416-720-8150

Media Enquires
Finsbury
James Leviton, Andy Parnis
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
+44(0)207-251-3801

[1] This release contains non-IFRS financial measures, which are noted where used. For additional details, including with respect to the reconciliations from these non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to the information under the heading "Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures' on page 4 of this release and Note 4 - Segment Information of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements on pages 19 through 23 of this release.
[2] Per share figures are calculated on a diluted weighted average basis using the IFRS treasury method.
[3] Adjusted net debt consists of existing term loan, convertible debentures, incremental bond issuance, non-compete clause payout, contingent consideration liability and the fair value of the currency swap less non-restricted cash.
[4] Adjusted net leverage ratio consists of existing term loan, convertible debentures, incremental bond issuance, non-compete clause payout, contingent consideration liability and the fair value of the currency swap less non-restricted cash divided by LTM to 30 September 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of £111.0 million.
[5] For additional details, please refer to the information under the heading "Key performance indicators' on pages 9 and 10 of this release.


