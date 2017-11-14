

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) Tuesday reported loss before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2017 of 33 million pounds, narrower than loss of 95 million pounds in the same period last year.



The narrower loss was largely due to a reduction in Capital and other items. Loss per share narrowed to 4.3 pence from 12.1 pence a year ago.



However, on an adjusted basis, profit per share rose 5.8 percent to 25.7 pence from 24.3 pence last year.



Revenue profit, a measure of underlying pre-tax profit, was 203 million pounds, up 5.2 percent from 193 million pounds last year.



Net rental income for the six months rose to 303 million pounds from 298 million pounds last year.



The company said it will pay a second quarterly dividend of 9.85 pence per share on 5 January 2018 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 1 December 2017. This will be paid wholly as an ordinary dividend.



Taken together with the first quarterly dividend of 9.85 pence per share, paid wholly as a Property Income Distribution on 6 October 2017, the company's first half dividend will be 19.7 pence per share, up 10.1 percent from 17.9 pence per share in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, the company noted that despite the current uncertain political and economic climate, it has seen higher than expected levels of activity in both the investment and occupational market during 2017.



However, the company added that with more assets being offered for sale and a weaker outlook for rental values, capital valuations will be tested. Reduced business confidence is likely to have an impact on occupational demand.



In addition, Land Securities announced new board appointments. Colette O'Shea (Managing Director, London Portfolio) and Scott Parsons (Managing Director, Retail Portfolio) will be appointed to the Board with effect from 1 January 2018.



Colette O'Shea joined Landsec in 2003 and was appointed Head of Development in 2008. She assumed her current position in 2014. Scott Parsons re-joined Landsec in 2010 and was appointed to his current role in 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX