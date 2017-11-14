

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) reported profit before tax of 47.2 million pounds for the half year ended 30 September 2017 compared to 11.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit to owners of the parent increased to 53.3 million pounds from 12.9 million pounds. Earnings per share was 13.7 pence compared to 3.3 pence. Adjusted earnings per share was 20.9 pence compared to 13.7 pence.



First-half product sales were 239.7 million pounds compared to 193.2 million pounds, prior year, up 17% at CER, with growth driven by Interventional Oncology, Interventional Vascular and Pharmaceuticals. Revenues were 341.3 million pounds compared to 285.4 million pounds, up 13% at CER and up 20% at actual exchange rates.



'We have delivered strong product sales growth in H1 and have also made significant progress with activities that support sustainable high growth in our Interventional Medicine business,' said Louise Makin, BTG's CEO. The Group's overall outlook for the full year to 31 March 2018 remains unchanged.



BTG plc also announced that CFO, Rolf Soderstrom, is to step down as an Executive Director of the company. The Board intends to appoint Duncan Kennedy to succeed Rolf as CFO on 1 January 2018.



