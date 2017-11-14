

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British technology company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Tuesday reported that underlying revenue for the first quarter slid 2 percent, primarily due to order timing. In addition, the Group said its expectations for the full year 2017 remains unchanged, and it expects to return to growth for full year 2018.



During the period, the Group said further steps were taken to de-risk its pension liabilities through a £207 million bulk annuity buy-in agreement. Over 95% of the Group's total pension liabilities are now hedged through liability investment strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX