Delivers One of China's Major Smart City Projects Using Standards-Based RF Mesh and IPv6 Technology in Guangzhou to Help Reduce Energy Consumption; Announce New Joint Integrated Lighting Controller to Drive Further Momentum in China

Today at Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's leading international event on smart cities, Guangdong Rongwen Energy Technology Group (Rongwen) and Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI) announced their selection to connect smart LED street lights in Guangzhou, China. Through its go-to-market partnership with Rongwen, one of the largest smart LED street light providers and operators in China, Silver Spring is planning to network more than 30,000 LED street lights in Guangzhou. According to Rongwen, its efficient and patented LED street lights and outdoor lighting controls, combined with Silver Spring's StreetLight.Vision (SLV) Central Management System (CMS), will increase the city's energy savings by more than 70%. The project is China's first smart city project using Silver Spring's secure, reliable, IPv6 platform and Wi-SUN standards-based mesh technology, built on the IEEE 802.15.4g specification.

Guangzhou, which is China's third largest economic hub and a major foreign trade port, has committed to reducing its carbon emissions up to 45% by the end of the decade.

"Rongwen is using Silver Spring's pioneering smart city platform to provide seamless IoT connectivity to more efficiently operate existing city-wide resources to achieve immediate cost savings and speed time to value for smart city initiatives," said Zhixiong Lee, General Manager of Rongwen. "As one of the early movers in smart street lighting system integration, Rongwen is the first company in China that adapts and deploys internationally recognized smart city technologies. We believe that the scalability and sustainability of this system will allow cities such as Guangzhou to grow their network to millions of devices in the future."

"Guangzhou is an example of a major hub deploying an IoT network to drive sustainability, create resource efficiency and build a more livable city, which in turn draws in new investments. We are thrilled to connect smart city devices in our first project in China, as Rongwen deploys our standards-based platform to connect street lights and establish a foundation for additional smart city services for the Guangzhou Development Zone," said Jeff Ross, VP of Channels, Silver Spring Networks. "By working with our partners, we continue to evolve our standards-based platform's capabilities, in an effort to address our cities' biggest challenges, such as traffic congestion, pollution and public safety."

Accelerating Delivery of Proven Smart City Technology with Rongwen D-ONE

To further accelerate the delivery of Silver Spring's IPv6 platform and solution to the growing smart city industry, today Rongwen and Silver Spring also announced the availability of the Rongwen D-ONE Wireless Outdoor Lighting Controller. The D-ONE integrates Silver Spring's network interface cards (NICs) into Rongwen's outdoor lighting controller to help monitor and control the brightness of the lights based on pedestrian and vehicular traffic, time of day and weather. The D-ONE utilizes a standardized 7-Pin NEMA Socket and collects a variety of energy usage information including voltage, current, lamp burning hours, and temperature. The D-ONE also integrates with SLV for seamless configuration, monitoring and real-time control.

For more information, please visit Silver Spring Networks at Booth F643 from November 14-16 at Smart City Expo World Congress at Fira de Barcelona (Gran Via Venue) in Barcelona, Spain.

Silver Spring will also present during two sessions at Smart City Expo World Congress:

Burak Aydin, General Manager EMEA, Silver Spring Networks "Rethinking Urban Infrastructures in the Digital Age"; Tuesday, November 14 from 17:30 18:30 (more info here).

Brian McGuigan, Sales Director, Europe, Smart City Solutions, Silver Spring Networks "Trends and Opportunities in Smart City Development"; Wednesday, November 15 from 10:15- 11:15 (more info here).

Join Silver Spring Networks' Conversation

Read more on the Silver Spring Connect blog at www.ssni.com/blog/

Follow @SilverSpringNet on Twitter

Like Silver Spring Networks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/silverspringnetworks

Learn more about the Wi-Sun Alliance and the value of open standards-based IoT networking at www.wi-sun.org

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks enables the Internet of Important Things by reliably and securely connecting things that matter. Cities, utilities, and companies on five continents use the company's cost-effective, high-performance IoT network and data platform to operate more efficiently, get greener, and enable innovative services that can improve the lives of millions of people. With more than 27.3 million devices delivered, Silver Spring provides a proven standards-based platform safeguarded with military grade security. Silver Spring Networks' customers include Baltimore Gas Electric, CitiPower Powercor, ComEd, Consolidated Edison, CPS Energy, Florida Power Light, Pacific Gas Electric, Pepco Holdings, and Singapore Power. Silver Spring has also deployed networks in Smart Cities including Copenhagen, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, and Stockholm. To learn more, visit www.ssni.com.

About Rongwen

Guangdong Rongwen Energy Technology Group is an international provider of advanced energy saving solutions. Rongwen combines "Internet of Things" technology and energy saving technology to enhance illumination output by more than 10%; maintaining reliability greater than 98%; and providing energy savings of 60% and maintenance cost savings of 40%. The system is compatible with HPS, COSMOWHITE and LED lamps to provide multiple options for different road environments, and supports smart city management services like environment sensing and road monitoring applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Silver Spring Networks' expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to statements regarding the scope, timing and benefits of Silver Spring Networks' engagement through Rongwen in Guangzhou, China. Statements including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or "future" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Spring Networks' documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Silver Spring Networks as of the date hereof. Silver Spring Networks assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114005194/en/

Contacts:

Silver Spring Networks

Amy Nunnemacher, 669-770-4183

Global Communications

pr@ssni.com