Idag den 14 november 2017 offentliggjorde Schörling & Partners AB, ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Melker Schörling AB. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Melker Schörling AB (MELK, ISIN-kod SE0001785270, orderboks-ID 37472) ska observationsnoteras.



Today, on November 14, 2017, Schörling & Partners AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Melker Schörling AB. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Melker Schörling AB (MELK, ISIN code SE0001785270, order book ID 37472) will be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.