Maximilian Germann, head of sales at German stringer experts M10 Industries, explains the benefits of uninterrupted cell production from a cost and quality perspective, and how Indian solar companies are beginning to put long-term opex ahead of short-term capex concerns.

pv magazine: Earlier this year two M10 Industries Kubus tabber stringer machines were installed by Emmvee in India. What has the performance feedback been so far? Are the machines consistently reaching the promised production rates of 5,500 cells per hour, and uninterrupted availability? Maximilian Germann: The machines were sold with the performance of 5,000 cells, but they have since been given an upgrade to reach the higher performance of 5,500 cells. Everything we do, we try to make it backwards compatible. So now those first two machines in the field are running at 5,500, and indeed are uninterrupted. Emmvee is very happy with the performance. They have been pleased with the equipment and the output, and especially the quality. The yield was much higher than expected. During a 72-hour stress test this year we reached a yield of 99.85% - those are outstanding numbers. Emmvee is happy, we are happy that Emmvee is happy and that the machines are performing well. Emmvee has been producing for more than 11 months now.

How vital do you feel good feedback from Emmvee will be in helping M10 to corner a larger share of the Indian market? Recently we had a visit by a huge Indian company, who stated that without the reference the Emmvee they would have been afraid to choose M10 because our Kubus machine seemed to them rather sophisticated. Nevertheless, we gave them a demonstration how to operate it. So while the machine seems sophisticated - because it is - it is also not complicated to operate. It is a total new approach to the topic of cell connecting. The good feedback from Emmvee is helping us a lot to gain a foothold in the Indian market. They have been a really important reference for us.

It is interesting that you say the Indian company appeared almost daunted by how sophisticated the Kubus seemed. Do you think that is a wider issue of the Indian solar market, that there is a lack of experience and confidence? This is not a problem only for the Indian market. They seem to be initially afraid of new technology, and innovation up to a certain point, but generally you see the same approach with U.S. or European companies, or Chinese firms that are considering our machines. They see the advantage of course, and the innovation, and once we show them how easy it is to operate they are confident.

Why do you think that the ability of the Kubus to offer such increased throughput convinced Emmvee to choose M10 Industries? What are the key benefits of being able to produce 5,500 cells per hour? The most important point was not only the high performance, but also the quality of the output. All stringers to date have been designed for three busbars. That is where they come from, based on 15-year-old technology. M10 has a complete new way to approach alignment from busbar to ribbon, and avoid everything that was a pain for the module manufacturers. Most module makers have to stop the entire production for at least six minutes while doing a spool change. This is the first thing; you want to avoid these production interruptions. Secondly, we do not believe in any conveyor belts. The cell has to be aligned very precisely, and you cannot achieve that with some belts. That is why we produce everything sunny side down on carbon trays. We have a very precise alignment, and we only have three picks before the soldered string is on the glass. That means as little stress as possible for the cell, and because we are doing things in parallel, we have plenty of time to do the soldering. We have a comfortable soldering timescale. Everybody is in a rush, stressing the material, heating up very fast, we have the fastest machine in ...

