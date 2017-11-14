Opens Access to Developer Program in Ten New Countries to Encourage Global Development and Adoption of Smart Utility, Smart City, and Industrial IoT Services

Today at Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's leading international event on smart cities, Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) announced the launch of its developer program in a majority of countries in Europe and a portion of countries in the Middle East. The expansion into these new regions will help accelerate innovation for the Internet of Important Things, by unifying the development process and increasing the number of solution partners with access to Silver Spring's proven standards-based platform.

"Connected devices have increased exponentially in the last few years, and are set to grow even more with the adoption of Industrial IoT applications. By offering developers a proven platform on which to create new solutions, they can focus their innovation on game changing applications to solve real-world challenges," said Itai Dadon, Senior Director of IoT Product, Silver Spring Networks. "We view these new regions as critical to the growth of the Internet of Important Things and are excited about the future of the program and the potential it holds for the broader smart cities and IoT ecosystem."

Industry leaders in Europe, such as ESB Telecoms Ltd, are also showing their support for the expansion of the Developer Program.

"Ireland can be at the forefront of IoT in Europe with a standards-based network planned for municipal, commercial and industrial customers to connect smart cities and other IoT applications and devices," said Rory McGowan M.D. of ESB Telecoms Ltd. "With the launch of Silver Spring Networks' developer program in Europe, we're excited about the possibilities this will present for developers locally to create real-life apps that can reduce operating costs, help improve efficiencies and create new revenue streams in industries that are looking to capitalize on the IoT opportunity."

The Developer Program is open to new and existing customers and developers who are building the next-generation of sensors, actuators, devices, and applications within the smart utility, smart city, and industrial IoT sectors. Participants of the Silver Spring Developer Program can create and test new IoT solutions that can be delivered through the Starfish platform-as-a-service (PaaS), which is based on Silver Spring's proven, secure, reliable, and standards-based wireless network and data platform.

Since the launch of Silver Spring's developer kits in May, more than 60 developers have started working to integrate their IoT solutions. D3 LED, a LED digital signage manufacturer, and eLichens, a startup company based in France and Silicon Valley that develops low-power air quality monitoring sensors, are two examples of companies that, since the developer kits' introduction in the U.S. earlier this year, have leveraged Silver Spring's developer kits and tools to create IoT applications and services. To register for the Developer Program, visit developer.ssni.com.

Developer Program Facilitates Rapid Creation of IoT Applications for Accelerated Adoption

The expansion for the Developer Program into EMEA includes:

Developer Portal - enables developers to create IoT solutions using Silver Spring technology. The Developer Portal connects developers with the Silver Spring engineering community, supporting materials, and step-by-step documentation for the usage of the developer kits.

- enables developers to create IoT solutions using Silver Spring technology. The Developer Portal connects developers with the Silver Spring engineering community, supporting materials, and step-by-step documentation for the usage of the developer kits. Milli Shield Dev Kit for Arduino boards provides development partners with Silver Spring's RF mesh IPv6 technology in a form factor designed for battery-operated devices.

provides development partners with Silver Spring's RF mesh IPv6 technology in a form factor designed for battery-operated devices. IoT Edge Router, Dev Edition -connects any sensor to Silver Spring's IPv6 Starfish platform via standard Ethernet or USB interface on Silver Spring's IoT Edge Router. The IoT Edge Router includes the ability to develop edge applications on the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution using SNAPS.

The Milli Shield Dev Kit and the IoT Edge Router, Dev Edition are available now in Europe, and will be available in the Middle East by early 2018.

For a list of countries supported, visit developer.ssni.com/page/faq.

For images of Silver Spring's developer kits, visit www.ssni.com/newsroom/media/.

Visit the World's Most Proven Leader for Smart Cities in Barcelona

Silver Spring is a proven leader for smart cities and IoT globally, with smart street lighting programs with top North American utilities including Baltimore Gas Electric, ComEd, Jamaica Public Service Company, Oklahoma Gas Electric, Pepco Holdings Inc., and Florida Power and Light Company, for what is believed to be the largest connected street lighting project in the world. Silver Spring also connects critical infrastructure devices for smart city solution in cities such as Bristol, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Halifax, London, Melbourne, Mexico City, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Washington D.C., among others.

For more information, please visit Silver Spring Networks at Booth F643 from November 14-16 at Smart City Expo World Congress at Fira de Barcelona (Gran Via Venue) in Barcelona, Spain.

Silver Spring will also present during two sessions at Smart City Expo World Congress:

Burak Aydin, General Manager EMEA, Silver Spring Networks "Rethinking Urban Infrastructures in the Digital Age"; Tuesday, November 14 from 17:30 18:30 (more info here).

Brian McGuigan, Sales Director, Europe, Smart City Solutions, Silver Spring Networks "Trends and Opportunities in Smart City Development"; Wednesday, November 15 from 10:15 11:15 (more info here).

