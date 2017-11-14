Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest customer segmentation study on the automotive industry. The client, a renowned automotive industry player, wanted to reposition their brand strategy without compromising on their potential customers. The client also wanted to enter new market segments and achieve better bottom-line results.

According to the market analysis experts at Infiniti, "Leading automotive industry players are adopting customer segmentation solutions to identify the most profitable customer segments and develop a need-based and value-based segmentation scheme."

The automotive industry is in a better shape than it was a few years ago. Recent developments in emerging markets, the accelerated rise of new technologies, sustainability policies, and changing consumer preferences are factors revolutionizing the automotive industry.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to create robust marketing campaigns to encourage customer loyalty. The client was able to differentiate customers based on their economic value and develop customer segment hypothesis. Additionally, the client was able to allocate resources efficiently and increase performance against competitors.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the needs and buying characteristics of the customers

Identify the marketing channels and sales channels and devise an effective go-to-market approach

This customer segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the product portfolios and developing focused marketing strategies

Identifying lucrative opportunities and ultimately increasing revenues

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

