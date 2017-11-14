

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's economic growth eased in the three months ended September, after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially, slower than the 1.1 percent rise in the second quarter.



At the same time, growth in Mainland-Norway held steady at 0.6 percent in the second quarter.



Household consumption climbed 0.6 percent after rising 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, growth in government spending slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation increased at a weaker rate of 0.3 in the third quarter after growing 1.5 percent.



Exports expanded 0.9 percent, while imports fell by 1.8 percent.



