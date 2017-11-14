

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax was up 38.9% to 75.7 million pounds from 54.5 million pounds, prior year, with growth impacted by higher restructuring charges. Reported operating profit was up 36.4% to 77.9 million pounds from 57.1 million pounds. Earnings per share was 12.2 pence compared to 9.0 pence.



First-half headline profit before tax was up 43.4% to 79.0 million pounds from 55.1 million pounds, a 31.3% increase on an underlying basis. Headline operating profit increased 40.7% to 81.2 million pounds from 57.7 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 12.8 pence compared to 9.0 pence.



First-half Group revenue increased by 16.6% on a reported basis to 823.8 million pounds from 706.3 million pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue growth was 13.3% during the period.



The Board proposed to increase the interim dividend to 5.25 pence per share. This will be paid on 10 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 1 December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX