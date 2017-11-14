Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-14 09:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 12864036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) adopted a resolution on October 18, 2017 to increase the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS by issuing up to 337 272 new ordinary shares of the fund. The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares started on October 30, 2017 and ended on November 10, 2017. In total 1833 investors, including 155 former shareholders of the fund, participated in the offering.



Today the Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS decided the distribution of the subscribed shares to the investors.



First of all, 87 272 new shares were distributed to the fund manager - EfTEN Capital AS, in accordance with the pre-emptive subscription rights specified in the prospectus. Then, remaining 250,000 shares were distributed as follows: 75 shares to all investors or if the subscribed shares were less than 75 shares then according to subscription orders. For investors who subscribed more than 714 shares, an additional 10% of the subscribed shares were distributed.



Up to 75 shares were subscribed by 548 investors and up to 714 shares were subscribed by 1,500 investors.



