

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS.L) on Tuesday said its trading is in line with expectations, the market remains strong, and that it is on track to deliver another disciplined period end. The company further said it is confident of delivering adjusted profit in-line with the Board's expectations for fiscal 2017 and a significant improvement in profits for fiscal 2018.



In its trading update for the period from July 1 to November 10, the company said it is fully sold for targeted FY 2017 completions.



Pricing remains robust and the company expects to deliver an increase in the average selling price for fiscal 2017, largely driven by changes in mix with a modest increase in underlying prices.



Greg Fitzgerald, Group CEO said, 'We are making encouraging progress towards all of our medium term performance targets with continued improvement in customer satisfaction and excellent progress in optimising the balance sheet and bringing additional cash into the business. We expect to have a net cash position of at least £100 million as at 31 December 2017.'



Looking ahead, the company said the demand for new homes continues to be robust across all regions and customer interest remains good. The industry fundamentals are strong given the Government's housing policy, in particular Help to Buy, the low interest rate environment, and the competitive mortgage market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX