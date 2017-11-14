

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) reported that its statutory profit attributable to equity shareholders for the first-half of 2017 declined to 2.1 million pounds from last year's 9.0 million pounds. Statutory earnings per share decreased to 0.2 pence from the prior year's 0.7 pence, principally reflect a gain on disposal of property in the prior period which did not recur.



Loss before tax was 1.9 million pounds compared to profit before tax of 11.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share grew to 1.9 pence from 1.4 pence in the prior year.



Statutory operating profit decreased by 26.3% to 57.4 million pounds from the prior year's 77.9 million pounds, principally reflecting the gain on disposal of a Greyhound terminal of 21.6 million pounds in the prior period.



Group revenue in the first half increased by 8.1% to 2.77 billion pounds from last year's 2.56 billion pounds reflecting the impact of First Rail's new South Western Railway or SWR franchise and translation of US dollar-based businesses into sterling at more favourable rates than the prior period. Group revenue increased 0.9% in constant currency and after adjusting for the new SWR franchise, with revenue growth on this basis in all divisions except First Student, where pricing strategy continues to result in a smaller but higher returning portfolio of contracts.



The company said its overall trading and cash performance in first half, excluding the short term impact of the severe hurricanes, affirmed its confidence that the Group will make further progress and deliver substantial cash generation for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX