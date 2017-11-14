

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aveva Group plc (AVV.L), a provider of engineering data and design IT systems, Tuesday posted a pre-tax loss for the half year ended 30 September 2017, despite growth in revenue. The company also said that its full-year outlook remains in line with the Board's expectations.



For the first half of the year, the Group reported pre-tax loss of 12.4 million pounds, compared to pre-tax profit of 5.5 million pounds last year.



The company noted that the loss before tax for the period was a result of the exceptional costs of 20.0 million pounds incurred in relation to the Schneider Electric Software Business combination.



Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent was 12.73 million pounds or 19.91 pence per share, compared to profit of 4.14 million pounds or 6.46 pence per share in the same period last year.



On adjusted basis, profit before tax rose to 10.3 million pounds from 9.1 million pounds last year, while earnings per share increased to 12.35 pence from 9.92 pence last year.



Revenue for the half year rose 11.5 percent to 93.9 million pounds from 84.3 million pounds a year ago. Recurring revenue increased to 68.90 million pounds from 64.08 million pounds last year.



At or around completion of the planned combination with the Schneider Electric Software Business, 550 million pounds of cash contributed by Schneider Electric and 100 million pounds of excess cash on Aveva's balance sheet will be distributed to existing Aveva shareholders.



Together this represents approximately 10.14 pounds per Aveva share. In this context, the company said its board is not declaring an interim dividend in relation to the half year.



Looking ahead, the company said its full year outlook remains in line with the board's expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX