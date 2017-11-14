Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Closing Announcement of Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

[Japanese Standards] (Consolidated)

Prospect Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 3528) http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp

1. Consolidated Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates the rate of increase or decrease from the same quarter of the previous year.)

Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to

owners of the parent

(million yen) % (million yen) % (million yen) % (million yen) % Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2018 3,486 Up 12.6 Up 1,006 - Up 295 - 1,903 - Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ended March 31, 2017 3,989 Up 21.4 Up 367 - Up 550 - Up 568 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Second Quarter

of Fiscal Year

Ending

March 31, 2018: 1,867 (million yen) (-%)

Second Quarter

of Fiscal Year

Ended

March 31, 2017: Up 725 (million yen) (-%)



































Net profit per share Fully diluted net profit per share

(yen, sen) (yen, sen) Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 7.52 6.90 Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017 Up 3.35 - (2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets Net asset Net worth ratio Net asset per share

(million yen) (million yen) % (yen, sen) Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 39,162 23,845 63.5 62.08 Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017 27,368 12,489 42.0 67.77















(Reference) Net worth: Second Quarter of

Fiscal Year

Ending

March 31, 2018: 24,874 (million yen)

Fiscal Year

Ended

March 31, 2017: 11,505 (million yen) 2. Status of Dividend

Annual dividend

End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter End of period Total

(yen, sen) (yen, sen) (yen, sen) (yen, sen) (yen, sen)











Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017 - - - 3.00 3.00 Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 - -





Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 (Forecast)



- 4.00 4.00





















(Note) Existence of adjustment of the dividend forecast most recently announced: None

3. Expected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)

The Company Group has proactively adopted M&A as a diversification strategy and has also expanded its asset management business as one of its important segments. As these businesses tend to be significantly affected by changes in economic conditions and market environment, it is extremely difficult to properly forecast and disclose ordinary business results. As there is a risk of misleading investors, etc., in disclosing business results forecast under such circumstances, the Company has adopted a policy to make timely disclosure of closing business results and a summary of the business to be conducted on a quarterly basis, and not to disclose a forecast of consolidated business results.

* Precautions

(1) Changes in material subsidiaries in the current consolidated cumulative quarter (changes in the special subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

New: 1 (Company Name: The Prospect Japan Fund Limited), Exclusion: --- (Company Name: )

(Note) For details, refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Material Subsidiaries in the Current Consolidated Cumulative Quarter)" on p. 10 of the attached materials.

(2) Application of accounting particular to preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimate and restatement

[1] Changes in accounting policy in connection with the amendment of accounting standards, etc.: None

[2] Changes in accounting policy other than [1] above: None

[3] Changes in accounting estimate: None

[4] Restatement: None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)

[1] Number of outstanding shares

at the end of term (including treasury stocks): 2Q of the

Fiscal Year

Ending

March 31, 2018: 403,448,312 shares Fiscal Year

Ended

March 31, 2017: 172,556,807 shares [2] Number of treasury stocks at the end of term: 2Q of the

Fiscal Year

Ending

March 31, 2018: 2,775,408 shares Fiscal Year

Ended

March 31, 2017: 2,773,334 shares [3] Average number of shares during the term (cumulative quarter): 2Q of the

Fiscal Year

Ending

March 31, 2018: 253,055,384 shares 2Q of the

Fiscal Year

Ended

March 31, 2017: 169,808,104 shares

* The quarterly closing announcement is not subject to quarterly review.

* Explanation about Appropriate Use of the Forecast of Business Results and other Matters to be Noted

(Matters to be Noted for Statement about the Future, etc.)

Description regarding the future such as the forecast of business results stated in this material is based on information which the Company has currently obtained and certain assumptions that the Company determines to be reasonable, and does not make assurances of the achievement thereof by the Company. Also, actual results, etc., may significantly differ from the forecast depending on various factors. For the conditions constituting the precondition of the forecast of business results and the matters to be noted in using the forecast of business results, etc., refer to "1. Qualitative Information of the Current Quarterly Closing (3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Forecast of Consolidated Business Results" on p. 3 of the attached materials.

Table of Contents of Attached Materials

1. Qualitative Information of the Current Quarterly Closing 2 (1) Explanation about Business Results 2 (2) Explanation about Financial Conditions 3 (3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information,including Forecast of Consolidated Business Results 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes 4 (1) Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement

Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter 6 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter 7 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 10 (Notes to Assumptions on Going Concern) 10 (Explanatory Note in Case of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) 10 (Changes in Material Subsidiaries in the Current Consolidated Cumulative Quarter) 10 (Application of Accounting Particular to Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements) 10 (Changes in Accounting Policy) 10 (Changes in Accounting Estimate) 10

1. Qualitative Information of the Current Quarterly Closing

(1) Explanation about Business Results

The Japanese economy in the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter continued along a moderate recovery track, partly due to the effects from various policies implemented by the central government. On the other hand, a sense of uncertainty remains about the future outlook due to uncertain overseas economic conditions and the impact from fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

Under such a business environment, sales of the Company Group for the Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter for the year ending March 31, 2018 were 3,486 million yen (3,989 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), operating loss was 1,006 million yen (367 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), ordinary loss was 295 million yen (550 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), quarterly net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 1,903 million yen (quarterly net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 568 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

In this regard, in the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, in connection with The Prospect Japan Fund Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TPJF") becoming a subsidiary, we recorded profit on negative goodwill of 2,420 million yen in extraordinary profit.

Business performance by segment is as follows.

In addition, the name of the reported segment has been changed since the Consolidated 1st Quarter. The previously named "Solar Business" has been renamed the "Renewable Energy Business" due to the start of the biomass related business. There is no other impact on the segment information other than the name change.

[1] Real Estate Sales Business, Condominium Sales Business

We mainly sell condominiums for general customers in the metropolitan area.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we executed new contracts for 77 housing units at 3,015 million yen (91 housing units at 2,974 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year) and delivered 24 housing units and recorded sales of 766 million yen and segment loss of 40 million yen (6 housing units for sales of 230 million yen and segment loss of 152 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

[2] Real Estate Sales Business, Land and Buildings

We focus our sales on residential land and detached homes as well as individual buildings, etc.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, no contracts or sales results were recorded (contracts of 173 million yen, sales of 299 million yen and segment profit of 30 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

[3] Real Estate Sales Business, Custom-Made Homes

We undertake contract construction and reform construction for detached homes, etc., mainly in Yamagata Prefecture as a business area.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we executed new contracts for 21 buildings of 590 million yen (13 buildings of 417 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year) and delivered 11 buildings and recorded sales of 476 million yen and a segment loss of 55 million yen (9 buildings, sales of 419 million yen and segment loss of 66 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year) (including reforms, etc.).

[4] Asset Management Business

We conduct management business of real estate and securities, comprised of Japanese stocks.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 132 million yen and segment profit of 19 million yen (sales of 174 million yen and segment profit of 62 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

[5] Construction Business

We conduct propulsion construction and pre-stressed concrete (PC) construction, etc.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 1,798 million yen and segment loss of 5 million yen (sales of 2,699 million yen and segment profit of 70 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

[6] Renewable Energy Business

We conduct renewable energy business, the main revenue source of which is the sale of electricity generated by PV, etc.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 293 million yen and segment profit of 116 million yen (sales of 132 million yen and segment profit of 63 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

[7] Other

For others, mainly as real estate lease business, we lease condominiums, etc., owned by the Company to general customers.

In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 18 million yen and segment profit of 5 million yen (sales of 33 million yen and segment profit of 21 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).

(2) Explanation about Financial Conditions

Total assets at the end of the Current Consolidated 2nd Quarter were 39,162 million yen, an increase of 11,794 million yen as compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to an increase in cash and deposits and securities in connection with TPJF becoming a consolidated subsidiary, an increase in inventory assets in connection with the new purchase of land for the condominium sales business and the progress of projects, and an increase in tangible fixed assets related to capital investment in the renewable energy business, etc.

Liabilities at the end of the Current Consolidated 2nd Quarter were 15,316 million yen, an increase of 437 million yen as compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to an increase in borrowings as a result of new financing of project funds in the condominium sales business and capital investment funds, etc., in the renewable energy business, etc.

Net assets at the end of the Current Consolidated 2nd Quarter were 23,845 million yen, an increase of 11,356 million yen as compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to an increase in capital and capital surplus as a result of the issuance of new shares in connection with consolidation of TPJF, etc.

(3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Forecast of Consolidated Business Results

With regard to the outlook for the future, improvement in the economic environment is expected due to the success of various economic policies. However, we must continue to keep a close eye on the uncertainty in overseas economic conditions and the impact from fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

Under such circumstances, the Company Group has proactively adopted M&A as a diversification strategy and has also expanded its asset management business as one of its important segments. As these businesses tend to be significantly affected by changes in economic conditions and market environment, it is extremely difficult to properly forecast and disclose ordinary business results. As there is a risk of misleading investors, etc., in disclosing business results forecast under such circumstances, the Company has adopted a policy to make timely disclosure of closing business results and a summary of the business to be conducted on a quarterly basis, and not to disclose a forecast of sales and a forecast of profits for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2018.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (1) Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements



(Unit: thousand yen)

Previous Consolidated

Fiscal Year

(March 31, 2017) Current Consolidated

2nd Quarter

(September 30, 2017) Assets



Current Assets



Cash and deposits 5,409,806 5,992,545 Notes and accounts receivable 295,664 542,210 Accounts receivable for completed construction projects 1,071,410 514,922 Accounts receivable for investment advisory fees 16,397 11 Securities 790,188 10,341,517 Real estate for sale 925,573 381,073 Real estate for sale in process 2,451,405 3,562,902 Real estate for development 476,221 311,847 Expenses for uncompleted construction projects 27,631 251,164 Raw materials and stores 21,088 13,048 Deferred tax assets 376,038 259,212 Other 1,137,521 2,629,865 Allowance for doubtful accounts Up 49,358 Up 46,932 Total Current Assets 12,949,590 24,753,390 Fixed Assets



Tangible fixed assets



Buildings (net) 710,726 689,036 Machinery, equipment and delivery equipment (net) 3,372,631 3,262,124 Tools, furniture and fixtures (net) 53,093 45,645 Land 2,558,513 2,558,519 Construction in progress 891,705 2,000,378 Total tangible fixed assets 7,586,671 8,555,703 Intangible fixed assets



Goodwill 1,015,260 916,415 Software 17,602 18,152 Other 30,255 31,983 Total intangible fixed assets 1,063,118 966,550 Investments and other assets



Investment securities 114,546 114,546 Investments in capital 2,761,293 3,449,286 Long-term loans 2,445,624 1,003,423 Deferred tax assets 11,567 7,484 Other 1,076,068 964,485 Allowance for doubtful accounts Up 640,442 Up 652,540 Total investments and other assets 5,768,658 4,886,685 Total Fixed Assets 14,418,447 14,408,940 Total Assets 27,368,038 39,162,330

(Unit: thousand yen)

Previous Consolidated

Fiscal Year

(March 31, 2017) Current Consolidated

2nd Quarter

(September 30, 2017) Liabilities



Current Liabilities



Notes and accounts payable 833,260 613,920 Accrued construction payment 1,759,135 762,091 Short-term borrowings 181,400 406,880 Bonds to be redeemed within a year 51,900 53,800 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,798,503 4,025,406 Corporate income tax, etc., payable 244,108 154,611 Amount received for uncompleted construction projects 179,947 347,640 Reserve for bonuses 135,026 91,828 Reserve for officers' bonuses 12,420 - Allowance for compensation for completed construction projects 11,375 11,872 Allowance for construction projects losses 16,700 6,300 Provision for loss on litigation 20,000 20,000 Other 655,190 1,241,893 Total Current Liabilities 5,898,968 7,736,244 Fixed Liabilities



Bonds 146,700 164,800 Long-term borrowings 7,854,349 6,503,577 Deferred tax liabilities 1,890 1,267 Net defined benefit liabilities 136,674 134,998 Reserve for retirement benefits for officers 114,822 141,157 Allowance for compensation for completed construction projects 201,995 201,995 Provision for loss on compensation expenses 23,000 23,000 Asset retirement obligations 11,179 11,183 Other 489,024 398,310 Total Fixed Liabilities 8,979,636 7,580,290 Total Liabilities 14,878,604 15,316,535 Net Assets



Shareholders' equity



Capital 4,257,256 10,940,558 Capital surplus 5,480,641 10,804,097 Retained earnings 1,838,718 3,232,662 Treasury stock Up 140,002 Up 140,141 Total shareholders' equity 11,436,596 24,837,177 Accumulated other comprehensive income



Foreign currency translation adjustments 69,318 37,429 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 69,318 37,429 New share subscription rights 778,640 Up 1,227,189 Non-controlling interest 204,878 198,378 Total Net Assets 12,489,433 23,845,795 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 27,368,038 39,162,330

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement) (Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter) (Unit: thousand yen)

Previous Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2016

To September 30, 2016) Current Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2017

To September 30, 2017) Sales 3,989,352 3,486,452 Cost of Goods Sold 3,386,920 2,824,516 Gross Profit on Sales 602,431 661,936 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 969,683 1,668,555 Operating loss (Up ) Up 367,252 Up 1,006,619 Non-operating Income



Interest income and dividend 216,831 171,417 Gain on investments in capital - 711,557 Valuation gain on securities - 5,760 Clerical affairs fee received 150 1,200 Penalties income 3,180 - Foreign currency exchange profit - 11,634 Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts 16,135 - Other 16,741 24,009 Total Non-operating Income 253,038 925,578 Non-operating Expenses



Interest expenses 152,610 166,724 Borrowing fees 9,827 8,414 Foreign currency exchange loss 245,457 - Bond issuance cost - 1,225 Transfer to allowance for doubtful accounts - 3,301 Other 27,944 34,839 Total Non-operating Expenses 435,840 214,505 Ordinary Loss (Up ) Up 550,054 Up 295,546 Extraordinary Profits



Profit on sale of fixed assets 1,226 642 Profit on reversal of stock acquisition rights 7,593 8,320 Profit on negative goodwill - 2,420,250 Total Extraordinary Profits 8,820 2,429,212 Extraordinary Losses



Retirement loss on fixed assets 0 0 Total Extraordinary Losses 0 0 Quarterly net profit or net loss before dividends distribution

from silent partnership, income taxes (Up ) Up 541,234 2,133,666 Dividends distribution from silent partnership 9,710 14,939 Quarterly net profit before taxes, etc. or quarterly net loss

before taxes, etc. (Up ) Up 550,944 2,118,726 Corporate income tax, resident tax and business tax payable 12,533 93,586 Adjustment of corporate income tax, etc. 4,743 120,020 Total corporate income tax, etc. 17,277 213,606 Quarterly net profit or quarterly net loss (Up ) Up 568,222 1,905,119 Quarterly net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 46 1,825 Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of the parent or quarterly

net loss attributable to owners of the parent (Up ) Up 568,269 1,903,294

(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) (Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter)



(Unit: thousand yen)

Previous Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2016

To September 30, 2016) Current Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2017

To September 30, 2017) Quarterly net profit or quarterly net loss (Up ) Up 568,222 1,905,119 Other comprehensive income



Foreign currency translation adjustments Up 157,391 Up 37,553 Total other comprehensive income Up 157,391 Up 37,553 Quarterly comprehensive income Up 725,613 1,867,565 (Breakdown)



Quarterly comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent Up 702,445 1,871,404 Quarterly comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests Up 23,167 Up 3,838

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unit: thousand yen)

Previous Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2016

To September 30, 2016) Current Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2017

To September 30, 2017) Cash flow from operating activities



Quarterly net profit before taxes, etc. or quarterly net loss

before taxes, etc. (Up ) Up 550,944 2,118,726 Depreciation 95,050 151,335 Stock compensation expense 45,585 43,715 Depreciation of goodwill 98,845 98,845 Bond issuance cost - 1,225 Profit on negative goodwill - Up 2,420,250 Increase/decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts (Up: decrease) Up 16,135 9,671 Increase/decrease in allowance for bonuses (Up: decrease) 43,871 Up 43,198 Increase/decrease in reserve for officers' bonuses (Up: decrease) Up 10,256 Up 12,420 Increase/decrease in allowance for compensation for

completed construction projects (Up: decrease) Up 6,646 497 Increase/decrease in allowance for construction

projects losses (Up: decrease) Up 2,200 Up 10,400 Increase/decrease in net defined benefit liabilities (Up: decrease) 15,055 Up 1,675 Increase/decrease in officers' retirement allowance (Up: decrease) 7,846 26,335 Interest income and dividend income Up 216,831 Up 171,417 Profit on reversal of stock acquisition rights Up 7,593 Up 8,320 Profit/loss on investment in silent partnership (Up: profit) 19,587 22,351 Interest expenses 152,610 166,724 Valuation profit/loss on investment securities (Up: profit) - Up 5,760 Profit/loss on operation of investments in capital (Up: profit) - Up 711,557 Profit/loss on foreign currency exchange difference (Up: profit) 245,457 Up 11,634 Profit/loss on sale of fixed assets (Up: profit) Up 1,226 Up 642 Dividends distribution from silent partnership - 6,446 Increase/decrease in accounts receivable (Up: increase) 1,472,943 328,550 Increase/decrease in advance received (Up: decrease) 275,391 294,507 Increase/decrease in inventory assets (Up: increase) Up 1,257,462 Up 651,867 Increase/decrease in trades payable (Up: decrease) Up 934,916 Up 384,434 Increase/decrease in operating investment securities (Up: increase) Up 678,511 103,087 Increase/decrease in advance payment (Up: increase) Up 118,543 Up 201,082 Increase/decrease in receivables (Up: increase) Up 74,467 271,662 Other Up 99,365 Up 73,344 Subtotal Up 1,502,857 Up 1,064,321 Interest and dividends received 64,815 89,682 Interest paid Up 154,573 Up 62,715 Corporate income tax, etc., refunded 1,524 - Corporate income tax, etc., paid Up 22,680 Up 173,314 Cash flow from operating activities Up 1,613,771 Up 1,210,669







(Unit: thousand yen)

Previous Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2016

To September 30, 2016) Current Consolidated

Cumulative 2nd Quarter

(From April 1, 2017

To September 30, 2017) Cash flow from investing activities



Expenditure for acquisition of tangible fixed assets Up 1,909,275 Up 1,948,762 Revenue from sale of tangible fixed assets - Up 6,128 Expenditure for acquisition of securities - Up 11,972 Revenue from redemption of investment securities 47 - Revenue from sale of investment real estate 5,269 1,431 Expenditure for payment of investments in capital Up 515,528 - Revenue from acquisition of shares of a subsidiary

accompanying the change in scope of consolidation - 2,935,110 Expenditure for loans Up 201,117 - Revenue from collection of loans 117 214 Cash flow from investing activities Up 2,620,485 969,893 Cash flow from financing activities



Revenue from short-term borrowings 280,000 637,300 Expenditure for repayment of short-term borrowings Up 130,100 Up 411,820 Expenditure for repayment of installment liabilities Up 5,305 Up 3,521 Revenue from long-term borrowings 3,170,500 1,317,000 Expenditure for repayment of long-term borrowings Up 918,018 Up 384,745 Revenue from issuance of bonds - 48,775 Expenditure for redemption of bonds Up 28,200 Up 30,000 Revenue from issuance of shares due to exercise of stock acquisition rights - Up 320 Expenditure for acquisition of treasury stock Up 68,652 Up 120 Dividends paid Up 167,980 Up 503,756 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Up 2,660 Up 2,660 Revenue from payment by the contributors of silent partnership 17,600 160,000 Cash flow from financing activities 2,147,182 826,130 Translation differences in cash and cash equivalents Up 11,759 Up 2,615 Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents (Up: decrease) Up 2,098,833 582,739 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5,924,530 5,379,806 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 3,825,697 5,962,545

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes to Assumptions on Going Concern)

No applicable matter.

(Explanatory Note in Case of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

During the second quarter, new shares were issued to acquire TPJF. New shares were also issued due to the exercise of 10,000 units of the stock acquisition rights No.2. As a result, there was an increase in "Capital" of 6,683,302 thousand yen and an increase in "Capital Surplus" of 5,323,456 thousand yen. At the end of the second quarter, "Capital" was 10,940,558 thousand yen and "Capital Surplus" was 10,804,097 thousand yen.

(Changes in Material Subsidiaries in the Current Consolidated Cumulative Quarter)

During the second quarter, we made TPJF a fully-owned subsidiary and included it in the scope of consolidation.

TPJF is a specified subsidiary.

(Application of Accounting Particular to Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements)

No applicable matter.

(Changes in Accounting Policy)

No applicable matter.

(Changes in Accounting Estimate)

No applicable matter.

Closing of Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 21, 2018: Supplementary Explanation Material

