Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Closing Announcement of Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

[Japanese Standards] (Consolidated)
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Prospect Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 3528) http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp
1. Consolidated Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates the rate of increase or decrease from the same quarter of the previous year.)
Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit attributable to
(million yen)
%
(million yen)
%
(million yen)
%
(million yen)
%
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
3,486
Up 12.6
Up 1,006
-
Up 295
-
1,903
-
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
3,989
Up 21.4
Up 367
-
Up 550
-
Up 568
-
(Note)
Comprehensive income:
Second Quarter
1,867
(million yen)
(-%)
Second Quarter
Up 725
(million yen)
(-%)
Net profit per share
Fully diluted net profit per share
(yen, sen)
(yen, sen)
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
7.52
6.90
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
Up 3.35
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Total assets
Net asset
Net worth ratio
Net asset per share
(million yen)
(million yen)
%
(yen, sen)
Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
39,162
23,845
63.5
62.08
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
27,368
12,489
42.0
67.77
(Reference) Net worth:
Second Quarter of
24,874
(million yen)
Fiscal Year
11,505
(million yen)
2. Status of Dividend
Annual dividend
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
End of period
Total
(yen, sen)
(yen, sen)
(yen, sen)
(yen, sen)
(yen, sen)
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
-
-
-
3.00
3.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
-
-
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
(Forecast)
-
4.00
4.00
(Note) Existence of adjustment of the dividend forecast most recently announced: None
3. Expected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)
The Company Group has proactively adopted M&A as a diversification strategy and has also expanded its asset management business as one of its important segments. As these businesses tend to be significantly affected by changes in economic conditions and market environment, it is extremely difficult to properly forecast and disclose ordinary business results. As there is a risk of misleading investors, etc., in disclosing business results forecast under such circumstances, the Company has adopted a policy to make timely disclosure of closing business results and a summary of the business to be conducted on a quarterly basis, and not to disclose a forecast of consolidated business results.
* Precautions
(1) Changes in material subsidiaries in the current consolidated cumulative quarter (changes in the special subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
- New: 1 (Company Name: The Prospect Japan Fund Limited), Exclusion: --- (Company Name: )
(Note) For details, refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Material Subsidiaries in the Current Consolidated Cumulative Quarter)" on p. 10 of the attached materials.
(2) Application of accounting particular to preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements: None
(3) Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimate and restatement
[1] Changes in accounting policy in connection with the amendment of accounting standards, etc.: None
[2] Changes in accounting policy other than [1] above: None
[3] Changes in accounting estimate: None
[4] Restatement: None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)
[1] Number of outstanding shares
2Q of the
403,448,312
shares
Fiscal Year
172,556,807
shares
[2] Number of treasury stocks at the end of term:
2Q of the
2,775,408
shares
Fiscal Year
2,773,334
shares
[3] Average number of shares during the term (cumulative quarter):
2Q of the
253,055,384
shares
2Q of the
169,808,104
shares
* The quarterly closing announcement is not subject to quarterly review.
* Explanation about Appropriate Use of the Forecast of Business Results and other Matters to be Noted
(Matters to be Noted for Statement about the Future, etc.)
Description regarding the future such as the forecast of business results stated in this material is based on information which the Company has currently obtained and certain assumptions that the Company determines to be reasonable, and does not make assurances of the achievement thereof by the Company. Also, actual results, etc., may significantly differ from the forecast depending on various factors. For the conditions constituting the precondition of the forecast of business results and the matters to be noted in using the forecast of business results, etc., refer to "1. Qualitative Information of the Current Quarterly Closing (3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Forecast of Consolidated Business Results" on p. 3 of the attached materials.
Table of Contents of Attached Materials
1. Qualitative Information of the Current Quarterly Closing
2
(1) Explanation about Business Results
2
(2) Explanation about Financial Conditions
3
(3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information,including Forecast of Consolidated Business Results
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
4
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
4
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter
6
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter
7
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
8
(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
10
(Notes to Assumptions on Going Concern)
10
(Explanatory Note in Case of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
10
(Changes in Material Subsidiaries in the Current Consolidated Cumulative Quarter)
10
(Application of Accounting Particular to Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements)
10
(Changes in Accounting Policy)
10
(Changes in Accounting Estimate)
10
1. Qualitative Information of the Current Quarterly Closing
(1) Explanation about Business Results
The Japanese economy in the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter continued along a moderate recovery track, partly due to the effects from various policies implemented by the central government. On the other hand, a sense of uncertainty remains about the future outlook due to uncertain overseas economic conditions and the impact from fluctuations in financial and capital markets.
Under such a business environment, sales of the Company Group for the Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter for the year ending March 31, 2018 were 3,486 million yen (3,989 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), operating loss was 1,006 million yen (367 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), ordinary loss was 295 million yen (550 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), quarterly net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 1,903 million yen (quarterly net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 568 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
In this regard, in the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, in connection with The Prospect Japan Fund Limited (hereinafter referred to as "TPJF") becoming a subsidiary, we recorded profit on negative goodwill of 2,420 million yen in extraordinary profit.
Business performance by segment is as follows.
In addition, the name of the reported segment has been changed since the Consolidated 1st Quarter. The previously named "Solar Business" has been renamed the "Renewable Energy Business" due to the start of the biomass related business. There is no other impact on the segment information other than the name change.
[1] Real Estate Sales Business, Condominium Sales Business
We mainly sell condominiums for general customers in the metropolitan area.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we executed new contracts for 77 housing units at 3,015 million yen (91 housing units at 2,974 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year) and delivered 24 housing units and recorded sales of 766 million yen and segment loss of 40 million yen (6 housing units for sales of 230 million yen and segment loss of 152 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
[2] Real Estate Sales Business, Land and Buildings
We focus our sales on residential land and detached homes as well as individual buildings, etc.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, no contracts or sales results were recorded (contracts of 173 million yen, sales of 299 million yen and segment profit of 30 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
[3] Real Estate Sales Business, Custom-Made Homes
We undertake contract construction and reform construction for detached homes, etc., mainly in Yamagata Prefecture as a business area.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we executed new contracts for 21 buildings of 590 million yen (13 buildings of 417 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year) and delivered 11 buildings and recorded sales of 476 million yen and a segment loss of 55 million yen (9 buildings, sales of 419 million yen and segment loss of 66 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year) (including reforms, etc.).
[4] Asset Management Business
We conduct management business of real estate and securities, comprised of Japanese stocks.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 132 million yen and segment profit of 19 million yen (sales of 174 million yen and segment profit of 62 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
[5] Construction Business
We conduct propulsion construction and pre-stressed concrete (PC) construction, etc.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 1,798 million yen and segment loss of 5 million yen (sales of 2,699 million yen and segment profit of 70 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
[6] Renewable Energy Business
We conduct renewable energy business, the main revenue source of which is the sale of electricity generated by PV, etc.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 293 million yen and segment profit of 116 million yen (sales of 132 million yen and segment profit of 63 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
[7] Other
For others, mainly as real estate lease business, we lease condominiums, etc., owned by the Company to general customers.
In the Current Consolidated Cumulative 2nd Quarter, we recorded sales of 18 million yen and segment profit of 5 million yen (sales of 33 million yen and segment profit of 21 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year).
(2) Explanation about Financial Conditions
Total assets at the end of the Current Consolidated 2nd Quarter were 39,162 million yen, an increase of 11,794 million yen as compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to an increase in cash and deposits and securities in connection with TPJF becoming a consolidated subsidiary, an increase in inventory assets in connection with the new purchase of land for the condominium sales business and the progress of projects, and an increase in tangible fixed assets related to capital investment in the renewable energy business, etc.
Liabilities at the end of the Current Consolidated 2nd Quarter were 15,316 million yen, an increase of 437 million yen as compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to an increase in borrowings as a result of new financing of project funds in the condominium sales business and capital investment funds, etc., in the renewable energy business, etc.
Net assets at the end of the Current Consolidated 2nd Quarter were 23,845 million yen, an increase of 11,356 million yen as compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to an increase in capital and capital surplus as a result of the issuance of new shares in connection with consolidation of TPJF, etc.
(3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Forecast of Consolidated Business Results
With regard to the outlook for the future, improvement in the economic environment is expected due to the success of various economic policies. However, we must continue to keep a close eye on the uncertainty in overseas economic conditions and the impact from fluctuations in financial and capital markets.
Under such circumstances, the Company Group has proactively adopted M&A as a diversification strategy and has also expanded its asset management business as one of its important segments. As these businesses tend to be significantly affected by changes in economic conditions and market environment, it is extremely difficult to properly forecast and disclose ordinary business results. As there is a risk of misleading investors, etc., in disclosing business results forecast under such circumstances, the Company has adopted a policy to make timely disclosure of closing business results and a summary of the business to be conducted on a quarterly basis, and not to disclose a forecast of sales and a forecast of profits for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2018.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
(Unit: thousand yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and deposits
5,409,806
5,992,545
Notes and accounts receivable
295,664
542,210
Accounts receivable for completed construction projects
1,071,410
514,922
Accounts receivable for investment advisory fees
16,397
11
Securities
790,188
10,341,517
Real estate for sale
925,573
381,073
Real estate for sale in process
2,451,405
3,562,902
Real estate for development
476,221
311,847
Expenses for uncompleted construction projects
27,631
251,164
Raw materials and stores
21,088
13,048
Deferred tax assets
376,038
259,212
Other
1,137,521
2,629,865
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Up 49,358
Up 46,932
Total Current Assets
12,949,590
24,753,390
Fixed Assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings (net)
710,726
689,036
Machinery, equipment and delivery equipment (net)
3,372,631
3,262,124
Tools, furniture and fixtures (net)
53,093
45,645
Land
2,558,513
2,558,519
Construction in progress
891,705
2,000,378
Total tangible fixed assets
7,586,671
8,555,703
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
1,015,260
916,415
Software
17,602
18,152
Other
30,255
31,983
Total intangible fixed assets
1,063,118
966,550
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
114,546
114,546
Investments in capital
2,761,293
3,449,286
Long-term loans
2,445,624
1,003,423
Deferred tax assets
11,567
7,484
Other
1,076,068
964,485
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Up 640,442
Up 652,540
Total investments and other assets
5,768,658
4,886,685
Total Fixed Assets
14,418,447
14,408,940
Total Assets
27,368,038
39,162,330
(Unit: thousand yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Notes and accounts payable
833,260
613,920
Accrued construction payment
1,759,135
762,091
Short-term borrowings
181,400
406,880
Bonds to be redeemed within a year
51,900
53,800
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,798,503
4,025,406
Corporate income tax, etc., payable
244,108
154,611
Amount received for uncompleted construction projects
179,947
347,640
Reserve for bonuses
135,026
91,828
Reserve for officers' bonuses
12,420
-
Allowance for compensation for completed construction projects
11,375
11,872
Allowance for construction projects losses
16,700
6,300
Provision for loss on litigation
20,000
20,000
Other
655,190
1,241,893
Total Current Liabilities
5,898,968
7,736,244
Fixed Liabilities
Bonds
146,700
164,800
Long-term borrowings
7,854,349
6,503,577
Deferred tax liabilities
1,890
1,267
Net defined benefit liabilities
136,674
134,998
Reserve for retirement benefits for officers
114,822
141,157
Allowance for compensation for completed construction projects
201,995
201,995
Provision for loss on compensation expenses
23,000
23,000
Asset retirement obligations
11,179
11,183
Other
489,024
398,310
Total Fixed Liabilities
8,979,636
7,580,290
Total Liabilities
14,878,604
15,316,535
Net Assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital
4,257,256
10,940,558
Capital surplus
5,480,641
10,804,097
Retained earnings
1,838,718
3,232,662
Treasury stock
Up 140,002
Up 140,141
Total shareholders' equity
11,436,596
24,837,177
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
69,318
37,429
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
69,318
37,429
New share subscription rights
778,640
Up 1,227,189
Non-controlling interest
204,878
198,378
Total Net Assets
12,489,433
23,845,795
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
27,368,038
39,162,330
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement)
(Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter)
(Unit: thousand yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Sales
3,989,352
3,486,452
Cost of Goods Sold
3,386,920
2,824,516
Gross Profit on Sales
602,431
661,936
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
969,683
1,668,555
Operating loss (Up )
Up 367,252
Up 1,006,619
Non-operating Income
Interest income and dividend
216,831
171,417
Gain on investments in capital
-
711,557
Valuation gain on securities
-
5,760
Clerical affairs fee received
150
1,200
Penalties income
3,180
-
Foreign currency exchange profit
-
11,634
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
16,135
-
Other
16,741
24,009
Total Non-operating Income
253,038
925,578
Non-operating Expenses
Interest expenses
152,610
166,724
Borrowing fees
9,827
8,414
Foreign currency exchange loss
245,457
-
Bond issuance cost
-
1,225
Transfer to allowance for doubtful accounts
-
3,301
Other
27,944
34,839
Total Non-operating Expenses
435,840
214,505
Ordinary Loss (Up )
Up 550,054
Up 295,546
Extraordinary Profits
Profit on sale of fixed assets
1,226
642
Profit on reversal of stock acquisition rights
7,593
8,320
Profit on negative goodwill
-
2,420,250
Total Extraordinary Profits
8,820
2,429,212
Extraordinary Losses
Retirement loss on fixed assets
0
0
Total Extraordinary Losses
0
0
Quarterly net profit or net loss before dividends distribution
Up 541,234
2,133,666
Dividends distribution from silent partnership
9,710
14,939
Quarterly net profit before taxes, etc. or quarterly net loss
Up 550,944
2,118,726
Corporate income tax, resident tax and business tax payable
12,533
93,586
Adjustment of corporate income tax, etc.
4,743
120,020
Total corporate income tax, etc.
17,277
213,606
Quarterly net profit or quarterly net loss (Up )
Up 568,222
1,905,119
Quarterly net profit attributable to non-controlling interests
46
1,825
Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of the parent or quarterly
Up 568,269
1,903,294
(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)
(Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter)
(Unit: thousand yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Quarterly net profit or quarterly net loss (Up )
Up 568,222
1,905,119
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Up 157,391
Up 37,553
Total other comprehensive income
Up 157,391
Up 37,553
Quarterly comprehensive income
Up 725,613
1,867,565
(Breakdown)
Quarterly comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
Up 702,445
1,871,404
Quarterly comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
Up 23,167
Up 3,838
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
(Unit: thousand yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Cash flow from operating activities
Quarterly net profit before taxes, etc. or quarterly net loss
Up 550,944
2,118,726
Depreciation
95,050
151,335
Stock compensation expense
45,585
43,715
Depreciation of goodwill
98,845
98,845
Bond issuance cost
-
1,225
Profit on negative goodwill
-
Up 2,420,250
Increase/decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts (Up: decrease)
Up 16,135
9,671
Increase/decrease in allowance for bonuses (Up: decrease)
43,871
Up 43,198
Increase/decrease in reserve for officers' bonuses (Up: decrease)
Up 10,256
Up 12,420
Increase/decrease in allowance for compensation for
Up 6,646
497
Increase/decrease in allowance for construction
Up 2,200
Up 10,400
Increase/decrease in net defined benefit liabilities (Up: decrease)
15,055
Up 1,675
Increase/decrease in officers' retirement allowance (Up: decrease)
7,846
26,335
Interest income and dividend income
Up 216,831
Up 171,417
Profit on reversal of stock acquisition rights
Up 7,593
Up 8,320
Profit/loss on investment in silent partnership (Up: profit)
19,587
22,351
Interest expenses
152,610
166,724
Valuation profit/loss on investment securities (Up: profit)
-
Up 5,760
Profit/loss on operation of investments in capital (Up: profit)
-
Up 711,557
Profit/loss on foreign currency exchange difference (Up: profit)
245,457
Up 11,634
Profit/loss on sale of fixed assets (Up: profit)
Up 1,226
Up 642
Dividends distribution from silent partnership
-
6,446
Increase/decrease in accounts receivable (Up: increase)
1,472,943
328,550
Increase/decrease in advance received (Up: decrease)
275,391
294,507
Increase/decrease in inventory assets (Up: increase)
Up 1,257,462
Up 651,867
Increase/decrease in trades payable (Up: decrease)
Up 934,916
Up 384,434
Increase/decrease in operating investment securities (Up: increase)
Up 678,511
103,087
Increase/decrease in advance payment (Up: increase)
Up 118,543
Up 201,082
Increase/decrease in receivables (Up: increase)
Up 74,467
271,662
Other
Up 99,365
Up 73,344
Subtotal
Up 1,502,857
Up 1,064,321
Interest and dividends received
64,815
89,682
Interest paid
Up 154,573
Up 62,715
Corporate income tax, etc., refunded
1,524
-
Corporate income tax, etc., paid
Up 22,680
Up 173,314
Cash flow from operating activities
Up 1,613,771
Up 1,210,669
(Unit: thousand yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Cash flow from investing activities
Expenditure for acquisition of tangible fixed assets
Up 1,909,275
Up 1,948,762
Revenue from sale of tangible fixed assets
-
Up 6,128
Expenditure for acquisition of securities
-
Up 11,972
Revenue from redemption of investment securities
47
-
Revenue from sale of investment real estate
5,269
1,431
Expenditure for payment of investments in capital
Up 515,528
-
Revenue from acquisition of shares of a subsidiary
-
2,935,110
Expenditure for loans
Up 201,117
-
Revenue from collection of loans
117
214
Cash flow from investing activities
Up 2,620,485
969,893
Cash flow from financing activities
Revenue from short-term borrowings
280,000
637,300
Expenditure for repayment of short-term borrowings
Up 130,100
Up 411,820
Expenditure for repayment of installment liabilities
Up 5,305
Up 3,521
Revenue from long-term borrowings
3,170,500
1,317,000
Expenditure for repayment of long-term borrowings
Up 918,018
Up 384,745
Revenue from issuance of bonds
-
48,775
Expenditure for redemption of bonds
Up 28,200
Up 30,000
Revenue from issuance of shares due to exercise of stock acquisition rights
-
Up 320
Expenditure for acquisition of treasury stock
Up 68,652
Up 120
Dividends paid
Up 167,980
Up 503,756
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
Up 2,660
Up 2,660
Revenue from payment by the contributors of silent partnership
17,600
160,000
Cash flow from financing activities
2,147,182
826,130
Translation differences in cash and cash equivalents
Up 11,759
Up 2,615
Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents (Up: decrease)
Up 2,098,833
582,739
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
5,924,530
5,379,806
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
3,825,697
5,962,545
(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes to Assumptions on Going Concern)
No applicable matter.
(Explanatory Note in Case of Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
During the second quarter, new shares were issued to acquire TPJF. New shares were also issued due to the exercise of 10,000 units of the stock acquisition rights No.2. As a result, there was an increase in "Capital" of 6,683,302 thousand yen and an increase in "Capital Surplus" of 5,323,456 thousand yen. At the end of the second quarter, "Capital" was 10,940,558 thousand yen and "Capital Surplus" was 10,804,097 thousand yen.
(Changes in Material Subsidiaries in the Current Consolidated Cumulative Quarter)
During the second quarter, we made TPJF a fully-owned subsidiary and included it in the scope of consolidation.
TPJF is a specified subsidiary.
(Application of Accounting Particular to Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements)
No applicable matter.
(Changes in Accounting Policy)
No applicable matter.
(Changes in Accounting Estimate)
No applicable matter.
Closing of Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 21, 2018: Supplementary Explanation Material
http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602764/Second_Quarter_Results.jpg