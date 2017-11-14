

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceutical (HIK, HIK.L, HKMPY) announced Tuesday that it has acquired six products from Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The aggregate consideration is 3 million euros.



Boehringer Ingelheim is a related party of Hikma for the purposes of the UKLA Listing Rules by virtue of its 17% shareholding in Hikma.



Hikma has acquired five products in Germany, Alupent, Gastrozepin, Paracefan, Partusisten and Spiropent and one product, Mantadan, in Italy, together with inventory at closing and the supply by Boehringer Ingelheim of a stockpile of the products to cover a transition period of 20 months.



