WizKids Expands Licensing Partnership with Wizards of the Coast

Announces Upcoming Magic: The Gathering' Miniatures Line and Board Game

HILLSIDE, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WizKids, the leader in high-quality pre-painted miniatures and established board games, today revealed plans for an upcoming miniatures line and board game featuring the world-renowned trading card game, Magic: The Gathering. The new IP extends WizKids' existing licensing partnership with leading game creators Wizards of the Coast, which already includes the famed Dungeons & Dragons.

The announcement combines the expertise of WizKids' sculpted miniatures with the original Trading Card Game brand recognized the world over, immersing fans in the world of Magic!

The initial pre-painted sculpted miniatures will focus on token creature card favorites, adding a premium touch to the player's table top experience while the board game will pull from the original trading card lore. Players will play as Planeswalkers, exploring the landscape of Dominaria as they establish connections to their mana sources, gathering power before their opponents do and building their hand of spell cards.

"We're introducing a long-time, beloved brand to an all new medium," said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. "Producing high-quality miniatures and bringing to market captivating board games is at the heart of WizKids. We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Wizards of the Coast with Magic: The Gathering."

The new miniatures line and board game are set to release in Fall 2018.

About WizKids

WizKids/NECA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NECA, is a New Jersey-based game developer and publisher dedicated to creating games driven by imagination. WizKids first pioneered the Combat Dial system featured in HeroClix, the leading collectible miniatures game on the market, with over 750 million miniature game figures sold worldwide. WizKids continues to produce new proprietary game platforms and properties including the award-winning fantasy board game Mage Knight, the groundbreaking Dice Building Game engine used in the critically-acclaimed game Quarriors! and Dice Masters, as well as its widely hailed execution of Attack Wing. For additional information, visitwww.wizkids.com.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast LLC, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), is the leader in entertaining the lifestyle gamer. Wizards' players and fans are members of a global community bound together by their love of both digital gaming and in-person play. The company brings to market a range of gaming experiences under powerful brand names such as MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and AVALON HILL. For more information about our world-renowned brands, visit the Wizards of the Coast website at www.wizards.com.

Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Dominaria and their respective logos are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast in the USA and other countries. © 2017 Wizards of the Coast LLC.

