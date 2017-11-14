

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - British retailer Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) said that it welcomed the announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA that it has given provisional unconditional clearance of merger with Booker Group PLC.



Tesco noted that it will continue to work with the CMA as it prepares the Final Report due by the end of December. It anticipates completion of the merger in early 2018.



Separately, Booker said it welcomed today's announcement from the Competition & Markets Authority that it has provisionally cleared the company's proposed merger with Tesco plc.



The CMA said it found that Tesco as a retailer and Booker as a wholesaler - supplying to caterers, independent and symbol group retailers including Premier, Londis and Budgens - do not compete head-to-head in most of their activities. In particular, Tesco does not supply the catering sector to which Booker makes over 30% of its sales. The CMA has provisionally concluded that the level of competition in the grocery wholesale and retail markets would be sufficient to defeat such a strategy.



The CMA also concluded that the wholesale market would remain competitive in the longer term, noting that Booker's share of the UK grocery wholesaling market - at less than 20% - was not sufficient to justify the longer-term concerns.



The CMA opened its phase 1 investigation into the merger in May. At the end of June, the companies requested a 'fast track' referral to the next stage of the investigation.



CMA said, 'This is a provisional decision and the CMA is now inviting further comment and evidence before coming to a final view.



