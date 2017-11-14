

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Tuesday, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases producer and import prices for October. Producer and import prices had climbed 0.8 percent annually in September.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the dropped against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was worth 114.26 against the yen, 0.9963 against the greenback, 1.1643 against the euro and 1.3053 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX