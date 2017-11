BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KONAMI HOLDINGS Corp. (KNM) reported that its first-half profit to owners of the parent increased to 17.18 billion yen from 12.22 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 125.12 yen compared to 89.02 yen.



First-half total revenue increased to 115.36 billion yen from 101.40 billion yen, prior year. Product sales revenue was 40.61 billion yen compared to 37.09 billion yen.



