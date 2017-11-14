

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc. (CHG.L) Tuesday reported that its revenue for the full year grew 15 percent to 547 million pounds, and that it expects trading performance for the year to be slightly ahead of its expectations.



The Group's order book at 31 October 2017 was 478 million pounds, compared to 593 million pounds last year. The decline in the order book principally reflects the conclusion of the 40mm ammunition contract to a customer in the Middle East, awarded in 2016, as well as a currency headwind of 33 milion pounds this year.



