

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half Group profit before tax declined 24 percent to 95.5 million pounds from 126.2 million pounds last year due to a lower finance income. Earnings per share decreased 11 percent to 33.1 pence from 37.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted Group profit before tax was 81.0 million pounds, compared to 133.0 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was 28.3 pence, compared to 39.8 pence last year.



However, fund management company profits rose 30 percent to 44.3 million pounds, with third party fee income up 24 percent.



Total assets under management grew to 27.21 billion pounds from 22.01 billion pounds last year, with 5.7 billion pounds of new money raised. Third party fee earning AUM rose to 18.52 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced a 20 percent increase in the interim ordinary dividend to 9.0 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company noted that the current year fundraising will, as expected, be weighted to the first half of the financial year.



With the second half of the year being more aligned to the company's long term fundraising target, the company anticipates fiscal 2018 will be a record fundraising year. In addition, based on its fundraising pipeline, the company expects that fiscal year 2019 will meet or exceed its long term fundraising target.



