Due to technical issues, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in bond loan issued by Aspect Properties AB (publ) (ASPE 01, Aspect Properties, ISIN code SE0009995236). The trading will be resumed on November 15, 2017 on First North Bond Market.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Nils Fredrik Dehlin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.