

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) on Tuesday announced its plans for Black Friday that will feature more than 30 Deals of the Day and thousands of Lightning Deals across 30 categories. Customers will find new deals every day, all season long.



The company urged its customers to shop, now through Black Friday, deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs, including startups in the Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Exclusives programs, on everything from toys and electronics to sporting equipment and clothes.



Incredible deals across a wide selection of top holiday products will be available throughout the duration of the 'Turkey 5' - those five popular shopping days starting at midnight PT on Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday.



Customers can also shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App. These customers can also set Watch a Deal alerts to ensure they never miss out on a hot holiday product, and even use AR view, a new augmented reality feature, to view thousands of items in their space before they buy. Voice Shoppers can shop select Black Friday deals, starting as early as 5pm PT, Wednesday, Nov. 22 - just ask Alexa.



The company offers more than one hundred million items that are eligible for free shipping this holiday and all year long. This includes eligible orders of $25 or more shipped by Amazon, as well as free shipping offers from small business and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.



Beginning Nov. 19 for a limited time, holiday cards are 50% off.



Prime members making their first Amazon Restaurants order will get $10 off their order plus FREE delivery when they make a qualified purchase on Amazon.com or Prime Now between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27.



