CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Ethiopian Airlines announced an order for four Boeing 777 Freighters in a deal valued at more than $1.3 billion at list prices. The deal includes a new order for two freighters.



The order pushes 777 net orders in the current year to 57 - 37 of them for the current-generation 777 airplane.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX