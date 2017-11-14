

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) agreed to pay $135 million fine after New York regulators found its foreign exchange unit engaged in 'unlawful, unsafe and unsound conduct'.



The Investigation found that traders at the bank improperly co-ordinated with other banks and traded on confidential customer information.



Credit Suisse said it was pleased to have reached a settlement with the the New York Department of Financial Services or DFS that allows the bank to put this matter behind it.



Credit Suisse said it did not admit to any findings of fact and the resolution does not involve any fraud-based violations. The consent order reflecting the agreement resolves all matters.



Credit Suisse noted that it will take a pre-tax charge of approximately $135 million. This charge will be taken in it's the fourth-quarter 2017 financial results, which will be announced on February 14, 2018.



The New York Department of Financial Services investigation found the Credit Suisse misconduct occurred from 2008 to 2015.



The DFS investigation found that for many years, Credit Suisse foreign exchange traders participated in multi-party electronic chat rooms, where traders, sometimes using code names to discreetly share confidential customer information, discussed coordinating trading activity and attempted to manipulate currency prices or benchmark rates.



By improperly working together, these traders sought to diminish competition among banks, allowing these banks and traders to reap higher profits from the execution of foreign exchange trades at customers' expense. Credit Suisse traders also engaged in improper activity by sharing of confidential customer information, again enhancing their own profits to the detriment of customers.



The DFS investigation also found that front-running - trading ahead of known client orders - was encouraged by executives of eFX, Credit Suisse's electronic trading platform. From at least April 2010 to June 2013, Credit Suisse employed an algorithm designed to front-run clients' limit and stop-loss orders. Credit Suisse programmers designed the algorithm to predict the probability that a client's limit or stop-loss order would be triggered.



Credit Suisse traders would apparently enter the market with that information, knowing that the market might move in a specific direction if the stop-loss or limit order was triggered.



From April 2010 through June 2013, Credit Suisse executed approximately 31,000 limit orders and 41,000 stop-loss orders that may have been a source of profit through front running. Additionally, because front-running can occur on orders that ultimately remain unfilled, Credit Suisse may have profited as well from front running many tens of thousands of additional client orders.



The DFS investigation also discovered that the bank expanded use of the 'last look' functionality in its electronic trading platform to improve profit, improperly disadvantaging customers, without sufficiently disclosing to them how the bank's electronic trading was conducted. In addition, Credit Suisse misled customers about the existence and extent of its use of 'last look' and implemented a transparency initiative related to the function only after negative press reports.



