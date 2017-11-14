

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the Marengo, Iowa establishment Pride of Iowa Sandwiches, Inc. is recalling approximately 231 pounds of chicken, pork and beef products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these recalled products.



The ready-to-eat chicken, pork and beef wrap items were produced on Nov. 2 and 6, 2017 and includes 11.2-oz. clam shell packages of 'Deli Fresh CAESAR SALAD' with 'FRESH THRU' dates through 11/13, 6.2-oz. tray packages of 'Deli Fresh SOUTHWEST CHICKEN FAJITA TOMATO BASIL WRAP' with 'FRESH THRU' dates through 11/16, 8.5-oz. tray packages of 'Deli Fresh BBQ/BACON/CREAM CHEESE ROAST BEEF ON JALAPENO CHEESE WRAP' with 'FRESH THRU' dates through 11/16, 6.3-oz. tray packages of 'Deli Fresh RANCH CHICKEN FAJITA SPINACH WRAP' with 'FRESH THRU' dates through 11/16, and 7.8-oz. tray packages of 'Deli Fresh BISCUITS & GRAVY' with 'FRESH THRU' dates through 11/16.



These products, which do not bear the USDA federal mark of inspection, were shipped to retail vending machine locations in Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.



This problem was discovered on Nov. 7, 2017, when an Office of Investigations, Enforcement and Audit (OIEA) investigator visited Pride of Iowa Sandwiches, Inc., during a routine visit.



