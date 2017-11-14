InMoment hosts UK hospitality leader in showcasing how the organisation leverages customer data to deliver personalised, differentiated experiences

This week at Forrester's CX Europe 2017, InMoment, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, will host Marston's in presenting "How Marston's Leverages Customer Feedback to Drive Growth, Broaden Appeal, and Improve Where it Matters Most to Guests." The Forrester event, which takes place Nov. 14 15 in London, is a premier gathering of some of the world's top customer experience professionals, thought leaders, and technology providers.

Marston's-a FTSE 250 listed company-is the UK's leading independent pub retailing business and brewer of premium cask and bottled beers with over 1,500 pubs, 14,000 employees, and £905.8m in annual revenue. Its pubs run the gamut from traditional locals to family restaurants to fashionable town centre bars. At the event, Louise Fleming, Head of Consumer Insight, will reveal how Marston's is transforming CX insights into targeted opportunities for improvement across the brand, from the front line to future development. Focuses included economic conditions, millennial impact, the "Experience Economy," premiumisation, and technology.

"While Marston's is an iconic brand across the UK, we always seek to improve customer experiences, continue our aggressive growth into new markets, and broaden our appeal to new customer segments," said Fleming. "Marston's has listened and learned from our customers and continues to find new ways to leverage technology to get to the heart of what our customers want. It's an honour to share our learnings at this prestigious event, among the top CX practitioners in the world."

"Marston's could easily ride the wave of past success; however, it refuses to let experiences get stale amid changing customer expectations," said Simon Fraser, Senior Director, Customer Experience Strategy at InMoment. "Marston's tailored and flexible approach to its pubs has ensured it's remained not only relevant, but a leader, in the thriving and competitive UK hospitality sector."

About InMoment

InMoment, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, arms enterprises with compelling insights to fuel high-value action and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's industry-leading Customer Feedback Management platform leverages a proprietary, AI-based analytics engine to power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee Experience technologies. InMoment provides innovative solutions and related support services to more than 350 leading brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

