On November 15th, to mark the occasion of World Recycling Day,FAMAE will officially launch its 1st Innovation Challenge seeking pragmatic, efficient, durable, universal and money-saving solutions to reduce or recycle the yearly waste generated by an urban family (using if necessary existing solutions).

This Innovation Challenge primarilytargets top universities (students, researchers …), enterprises (SMEs, startups, incubators …) and philanthropic actors (NGOs, social entrepreneurs …). This 1 000 000€ contest is one of the largest competitions ever launched in the world.

Inspired by the COP21 Paris Agreement ratified by 166 nations on December 12th, 2015, FAMAE is committed to making our planet green again

The Innovation Challenge is open to everybody. Candidates are able to apply through a simple process on a secured IT platform, from November 15 (2017) to February 15 (2018). Selection of projects and nominees will occur until May 2018 while more information will be required from applicants.

A dedicated jury will review all the applicants' projects and carry out the final selection in the spring of 2018. The members of the jury are representatives fromAgoranov, Zero Waste, other Greentech experts, FAMAE founder Eric Philippon, Cedric Villani (renowned scientist, Fields Medal winner in 2010 …), Jacques Lewiner (Scientist and renowned inventor with 1000 patents) and Geneviève Férone (Vice President of The Nicolas Hulot Foundation for Nature and Mankind).

This 1,000,000 contest is supported by renowned partners:Agoranov (which will incubate one of the nominee projects), Zero Waste (which will bring its waste management expertize), Viva Technology (which will host the Award ceremony), La Ruche (which currently hosts our team), Make.org (which will share the Challenge within its civic tech community).

Eric Philippon, FAMAE president « We fund bright inventors to help them create simple and innovative solutions which can substantially improve the lives of hundreds of millionsof urban citizens while significantly alleviating their environmental footprint Innovation Challenges help the emerging of disruptive solutions. Over the last 150 years, a trash bin has barely changed while the automotive industry has been through several quantum leaps! ».

