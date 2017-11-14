Iconic footwear brand aims to deliver a more customer-centric experience to consumers globally

JDA FocusConnect 2017 JDA Software Group, Inc, today announced that international shoe manufacturer and retailer Clarks has selected JDA Retail Planning and Intelligent FulfillmentTM solutions as part of its global business transformation initiative. Clarks will be working with JDA to create a global planning process that aligns the company's central and regional operations so that it can increase efficiency, drive sales and increase consumer satisfaction across all channels.

Clarks has been renowned for its craftsmanship and position as the leading shoe expert on the high street for shoppers since 1825 with an archive of more than 22,000 styles. Trading across 100 countries with over 23,000 distribution points stretched across Retail, Joint venture, Franchise, Wholesale and Digital channels, the company sells in excess of 50 million pairs each year. In order to become a more agile business and to ensure customers receive the right product, in the right quantity and at the right time across any channel, Clarks will deploy JDA Retail Planning to build localised assortments for stores and targeted assortments for key accounts and regions that align with corporate objectives. JDA Intelligent Fulfillment will allow Clarks to better anticipate the omni-channel demand, and secure high and profitable availability of stock, across all channels, through advanced allocation and distribution processes.

Mike Shearwood, Chief Executive Officer at Clarks, said: "Clarks is a truly global brand that is thinking big and innovating to ensure that we are fit for the future and able to cater to today's modern consumer. Being able to forecast, plan, source and fulfill orders in a much more intelligent manner will enable us to increase customer satisfaction and further our growth, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shoemaking. JDA's strong heritage in retail and wholesale, along with its best-in-class technology, gives us huge confidence in achieving this goal and will help us become a more agile and efficient business."

"We are really pleased to be assisting Clarks with its transformation, and this is a fantastic endorsement of our Retail Planning and Intelligent Fulfillment solutions," said Franck Lheureux, senior vice president, EMEA, JDA. "In the footwear sector especially, a failure to provide the right product at the right time to the consumer can result in a lost sale. Using data science and state-of-the art technology, Clarks will be able to better segment and serve its customers globally across all channels in today's highly competitive retail market."

