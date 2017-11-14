ADYOULIKE and Tabmo Join Forces in Native Programmatic Advertising Partnership

NEW YORK, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE, the leading in-feed native ad platform, today announces a new partnership with Tabmo, the first mobile creative DSP for video, display and native advertising. The integration between these two platforms will enable agencies and brands to service audiences with more personalized and highly targeted native advertising on mobile devices.

This new pairing combines the technology of demand-side platform (DSP) Tabmo and sell-side platform (SSP) ADYOULIKE, helping mobile marketers benefit from access to expanded inventory. Through Tabmo's unique demand and ADYOULIKE's Native AI (powered by IBM Watson), ads are served to the right audiences, in the right context and in a brand safe environment.

"Tabmo is doing amazing things when it comes to expanding the reach of native programmatic across mobile," said Francis Turner, ADYOULIKE US Managing Director. "This partnership is a big step for us in terms of accessing new mobile demand for our publishers, while expanding our own footprint across the advertising ecosystem."

"With 80 percent of online time being spent on mobile devices, it's a critical space for advertisers to master, with its own unique set of challenges," continued, Turner. " Native advertising is specifically poised to be the dominant format for mobile, as it naturally integrates into smaller screen size, without distracting users. "

"We're witnessing native advertising rapidly becoming the preferred method of creative ad delivery," said Chris Childs, Tabmo UK Managing Director. "With ADYOULIKE's proven expertise in the space, we'll now be able to bring our clients the power of AI-based targeting, which forms the backbone of this partnership and ADYOULIKE's technology."

According to a recent study conducted by ADYOULIKE with participation from Theorem, approximately 92 percent of marketing executives believe that AI technology, like that provided by ADYOULIKE, can help leverage the context of a page to optimize native advertising. The study validates AI technology as a way for marketers to leverage the context of a page to provide an optimal and less intrusive online experience.

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a pioneer in native advertising technology offering programmatic solutions that enable brands to scale campaigns across premium and niche properties while ensuring publishers maximize the value of their inventory. The company's innovative solutions, developed by a team of experts and engineers in s "Native Lab," have earned honors including BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50, The BIMA Hot 100, the Inc. 5000 Europe and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500' EMEA. Since inception in 2011, the company has grown to operate in over 18 countries worldwide. A member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe, ADYOULIKE is funded by Banexi Ventures, BNP Paribas and Kima Venture. For additional information, visit http://www.ADYOULIKE.com.

About TabMo

Headquartered in Paris, with R&D teams in Montpellier and offices in New-York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London and Cologne, TabMo is the first Mobile Creative DSP.

Built for agencies and advertisers it enables them to access premium publisher inventory through pre-selected integrated private marketplaces (PMPs), and leverage mobile audience data from trusted integrated and selected partners. TabMo specializes in video and rich media mobile campaigns and is one of the world's only platforms to be able to programmatically serve the whole range of mobile formats including native.

Since 2014 TabMo has built and developed its own DSP stack specifically for mobile advertising. Founded by Renaud Biet & Hakim Metmer, TabMo's technology enables advertisers to reach worldwide mobile audiences at scale, and with a variety of custom targeting options and creative formats. TabMo has also developed automated creative modules enabling users to be autonomous on the platform for the whole set-up process and adapt their existing creative assets to mobile first formats.