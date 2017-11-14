Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-14 / 09:30 South East Asia investment community names the best of the best in investor relations _IR Magazine_, the global voice for investor relations, announces the short lists for the IR Magazine Awards - South East Asia 2017 [1], with winners to be announced at the event in Singapore on December 5. Making up the short lists for some of the most coveted categories of the night - best overall investor relations and best investor relations officer - are big names such as Metro Pacific Investments - last year's winner of an impressive five awards, as well as firms such as Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, Berli Jucker, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Thaioil, who last year walked away with two awards. The nominees and winners of these categories, as well as the awards for best corporate governance, best in region, best in sector, best IR by a senior management team and most progress in IR are all chosen via research and interviews with the investment community. Click here [2] for the full short list. *Judged awards* This year marks the introduction of the new-style judged awards, self-nomination categories that allow companies to put themselves up for an award. This year's judges include - _IR Magazine_ deputy editor Candice de Monts-Petit; Louise Hedberg, head of corporate governance and sustainability at East Capital; Richard Jones, head of IR at Indorama Ventures; and Jeannie Ong, chief strategic partnership office from StarHub - who have narrowed down the submissions to reveal the short lists across eight categories. In the running for awards ranging from best IR by an SGX Catalist company to best investor event and best ESG communications are companies including Astro Malaysia Holdings, PTT Global Chemical, Spackman Entertainment Group and KT Corporation. The shortlist for the judged awards can be found here [3]. For our awards, the latest rankings and profiles of all nominees and winners will be detailed in the _IR Magazine Award-Winning IR Report - Asia 2017/2018_, which will be published soon after the *IR Magazine Awards & Conference - South East Asia 2017* on December 5. The winners of both the researched and judged awards will be announced on December 5 at an awards ceremony held at the SGX in Singapore. Click here [4] for more information on the event and how to book your place. *### ABOUT US* _IR Magazine_ Launched in 1988, _IR Magazine_ is the only global publication that focuses on the interactions between companies and their investors. _IR Magazine_ helps investor relations professionals achieve more in their IR programs, benchmark their efforts and connect to the global IR community. In addition to producing articles, research reports and investor perception studies, _IR Magazine_ also hosts events such as awards, think tanks and conferences around the world. To learn more, please visit our website at IRmagazine.com or connect with us via Twitter @IRMagazine and the LinkedIn group: IR Magazine. *About the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - South East Asia 2017* The IR Magazine Awards & Conference - South East Asia are among the most anticipated events of the year for the IR industry in Asia. IROs from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and more get the unique opportunity to gather and discuss pressing issues, hear real-life examples and best practices from senior IR professionals, and celebrate their achievements at the awards ceremony. The event is held in association with SGX and is co-sponsored by EQS Group, Hilton, Nasdaq, Orient Capital/DF King and PGi. The event is also supported by IRPAS. For more information, please visit events.irmagazine.com/southeastasia [4]. *FULL 2017 AWARDS SHORT LISTS *_(listed alphabetically by company)_ *RESEARCHED AWARDS* *Best overall investor relations* Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Berli Jucker Frasers Centrepoint Trust Metro Pacific Investments Corporation Thaioil *Best investor relations officer (large cap) * Aboitiz Equity Ventures Judd Salas Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Ajaya Intaraprasong CapitaLand Chang Rui Hua IHH Healthcare Penelope Koh PTT Global Chemical Thitipong Jurapornsiridee *Best investor relations officer (small to mid-cap)* Adaro Energy Mahardika Putranto Berli Jucker Rami Piirainen Frasers Centrepoint Trust Fung-Leng Chen Indorama Ventures Vikash Jalan Metro Pacific Investments Corporation Maricris Aldover-Ysmael Thaioil Chatchai Siriwit United Tractors Ari Setiyawan *Best IR by a senior management team* Adaro Energy Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Berli Jucker Frasers Centrepoint Trust Metro Pacific Investments Corporation PTT Exploration & Production PTT Global Chemical *Best corporate governance* Bangkok Dusit Medical Services CapitaLand Frasers Centrepoint Trust Metro Pacific Investments Corporation PTT Exploration & Production Siam Cement Thaioil *Most progress in IR* Berli Jucker City Developments Frasers Centrepoint Trust IRPC Metro Pacific Investments Corporation PTT Global Chemical *BEST IN COUNTRY AWARDS* *Indonesia* Adaro Energy Astra International Bank Central Asia United Tractors Vale Indonesia *Malaysia* IHH Healthcare KLCCP Stapled Group Malaysia Airports Holdings Top Glove Corporation Westports Holdings *Philippines* Aboitiz Equity Ventures Ayala Corporation Ayala Land Metro Pacific Investments Corporation SM Prime Holdings *Singapore* Frasers Centrepoint Trust CapitaLand CapitaLand Commercial Trust City Developments Mapletree Industrial Trust *Thailand* Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Berli Jucker PTT Exploration & Production PTT Global Chemical Thaioil *BEST IN SECTOR AWARDS* *Consumer discretionary* Astra International Central Plaza Hotel Home Product Center Major Cineplex Group Minor International *Consumer staples* CP All Malee Group Robinsons Retail Holdings Thai Union Group Universal Robina Corporation *Energy* Adaro Energy PTT PTT Exploration & Production Thaioil United Tractors *Financials* Ayala Corporation Bank Central Asia BDO Unibank DBS Group Holdings KASIKORNBANK Metro Pacific Investments Corporation *Healthcare* Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Bumrungrad Hospital IHH Healthcare Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Top Glove Corporation *Industrials* Aboitiz Equity Ventures Berli Jucker CH Karnchang Malaysia Airports Holdings Precious Shipping *Information technology* iFAST Corporation Erajaya Swasembada Venture Corporation Xurpas *Materials* Indorama Ventures PTT Global Chemical Semen Indonesia Siam Cement Vale Indonesia *Real estate* Ananda Development CapitaLand City Developments Frasers Centrepoint Trust SM Prime Holdings *Telecommunication services* Advanced Info Service Intouch Holdings PLDT Singtel Group Telekomunikasi Indonesia *Utilities* Global Power Synergy Manila Water Company Perusahaan Gas Negara PETRONAS Gas Tenaga Nasional *SELF-NOMINATION AWARDS* *Best annual report* Aboitiz Equity Ventures Astro Malaysia Holdings Ayala Corporation CapitaLand Mall Trust Frasers Centrepoint *Best ESG communications* Astro Malaysia Holdings Bank of Ayudhya City Developments Sime Darby Sembcorp Marine StarHub *Best investor event* Astro Malaysia Holdings KT Corporation Metro Pacific Investments Corporation PTT Exploration & Production PTT Global Chemical StarHub *Best IR by an SGX Catalist company* BlackGold Natural Resources Spackman Entertainment Group The Trendlines Group United Global Vallianz Holdings *Best IR during a corporate transaction* Berli Jucker Indosat PTT Exploration & Production SMRT Corporation Thai Union Group *Best IR website* CapitaLand Mall Trust Global Logistic Properties PETRONAS Dagangan *Best use of multimedia for IR* Aboitiz Equity Ventures Indorama Ventures PTT Exploration & Production *Rising star* Global Power Synergy Wanida Boonpiraks GSS Energy Colin Lum KLCCP Stapled Group Bindu Menon XL Axiata Indar Dhaliwal End of Media Release Issuer: IR Media Group Ltd. Key word(s): Finance 2017-11-14 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 628417 2017-11-14 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a4a9d70fb8a4fa2edd91bf5f35091b0&application_id=628417&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8a72578492ccfb877c83daa5edb2d598&application_id=628417&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6dadd1afcd782206d18738854b1bc49&application_id=628417&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7a09e0b624308d93d9cbed5b333a0248&application_id=628417&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT)