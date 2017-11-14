Industry Leader in Payment & Risk Management Solutions Wins International Competition



LOS ANGELES, 2017-11-14 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifi, Inc., the leading provider of payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present merchants, today announced that they have been named Silver Winner of Employer of the Year for the Financial Services category of the 2017 Stevie Awards. More than 500 nominations from around the globe were evaluated in this year's competition.



The award recognizes the world's best employers and human resources professionals and teams, plus their achievements, HR-related products, and their suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. A panel of 50 professionals from around the world determined the finalists, assisted by an industry-wide survey of professionals.



"Every day, we strive to live up to our commitment of creating an environment that is fun, personally rewarding, and fosters creativity and constant innovation," said Matthew Katz, CEO of Verifi. "This recognition is particularly rewarding and representative of the culture we all work hard to support across the entire organization. Nurturing a team of engaged and passionate professionals has not only driven our past success, but fosters continual improvements and innovative solutions that will benefit our clients and partners, long term."



At the heart of Verifi's core values is providing a fulfilling environment in which employees can maintain their work-life balance. The company offers many programs, including a comprehensive employee wellness program (Verifit), which features in-house exercise, meditation, informal Lunch-and-Learns, massage and more. Verifi also sponsors and provides many monthly activities for its employees to interact and have fun outside the company walls. These range from attending local sporting events, hikes, and bowling leagues, as well as a variety of wellness challenges. Matthew Katz's passion for community support and giving back is supported at all levels. Since Verifi's inception, it has provided employees the opportunity to take time away from the office and participate in volunteering their efforts at local soup kitchens, the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, and much more.



Additionally, the company provides many incentives that recognize and reward innovative thinking, creativity, and process improvements. These incentives are not solely driven by management, but also encourage colleagues to provide recognition and appreciation for their peers and coworkers. Awards center on individual as well as team contributions and range from monetary acknowledgements to paid time off and entertainment events as forms of appreciation.



This award is the latest of numerous industry honors for Verifi. Verifi has long been considered the leader in the payment risk mitigation space. Its flagship service, Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network (CDRN), provides a seamless technology platform that supports industry collaboration between merchants and issuers. By resolving customer fraud and non-fraud disputes efficiently, CDRN helps reduce disputes and billing inquiries and from escalating into costly chargebacks. The service has been recognized as the Best Chargeback Management Solution for the last five consecutive years by the Card Not Present Expo.



Verifi recently launched Order insight, its latest technology innovation, to align the interests of cardholders, merchants and issuers throughout the payments eco-system. Often, cardholders call their bank when reviewing a transaction billing they don't recognize, based on the limited description on their bill. Lacking transaction details to validate whether the sale was legitimate or fraudulent, the bank is usually left with the option of issuing a chargeback, reducing valid sales revenue for the merchant and creating added operational expense for the merchant and issuer alike. By provisioning robust transaction data directly into the issuing bank's online or mobile applications, a questionable charge usually can be resolved directly with the customer. If the customer does contact their bank, call center and back office representatives can access the enhanced order details to address the customer's concerns, help validate the sale, flag instances of true fraud, and provide a better customer experience.



In response to the company's rapid expansion and demand for its services, Verifi has extended their award-winning chargeback solutions to the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with plans for further expansion to other markets, including France and Germany and APAC in the coming year.



About Verifi (UK)



Verifi is an award-winning provider of end-to-end payment protection and management solutions, founded in 2005 to help merchants effectively manage the payments challenges they face every day. Verifi's Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network supports merchants by preventing hundreds of thousands of fraud and non-fraud chargebacks each month. Verifi's full suite of services helps merchants combat fraud, prevent and resolve costly chargebacks, as well as facilitate sharing of transaction details. Our best-in-breed solutions and white glove support are trusted by a wide range of industries, from emerging companies to large enterprises. With our EMEA headquarters in London, England, we currently serve more than 25,000 accounts globally. For more information, visit: uk.verifi.com.



Contact: Kevin Mercuri kevin@propheta.com 212-901-6914