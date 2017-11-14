14.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) FACC confirmed at HOLD, TP EUR 15.00 - Big steps towards sustainable operating turnaround 2Q 17/18 marked the fourth quarter in a row in which FACC was able to report visibly higher profitability and hence operating earnings.We hence considerably increase our earnings expectations for FY 17-19e (partially supported by provision releases) bringing the benefits of the operating turnaround of the Engines & Nacelles and Interiors divisions forward by 1-2 years. As a consequence of the improved earnings outlook, we hike...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...