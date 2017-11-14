AIA Worldwide Receives Six Awards at the 2017 W3 Awards

Company Recognised with a Gold and Five Silver Award Wins for Creative Excellence on the Web

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced that it won six awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) 2017 W3 Awards.

In its 12th year, the W3 Awards honours outstanding websites, web marketing, web video, mobile sites/apps and social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers and creators worldwide. AIA's strong performance demonstrates its effective use of creativity to develop online content that enables its clients to attract, engage and retain the best people. AIA won gold and silver awards in the website feature and employment website categories in collaboration with some of its clients, including Accenture, Thales, BBC Worldwide and Capital One.

"We are absolutely delighted to have won in this year's W3 awards. The awards recognise greatness in websites and online advertising, and to win shows our ongoing commitment to creating great work in the online space," said Ben Harlow, creative director at AIA Worldwide. "They are a result of excellent creative, the use of technology, amazing teamwork and great client collaboration."

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands- across every connection point. From healthcare to finance to retail to technology and everything in between- we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

