

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a slightly faster pace in September from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



National output advanced a working-day-adjusted 3.8 percent year-over-year in September, just above the 3.7 percent rise in August, which was revised up from a 2.7 percent growth reported earlier.



Primary production rose 2.0 percent annually in September and secondary production by 3.0 percent. Tertiary sector logged an increase of 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted economic output rebounded 0.5 percent from August, when it contracted by 0.2 percent.



During the third quarter, seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have risen by 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, the agency said.



According to the series adjusted for working days, GDP was 3.6 percent up on the corresponding quarter of the year before.



