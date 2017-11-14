

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is seen rising to 3.2 percent from 3 percent in September.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the euro and the franc, it rose against the yen and the greenback.



The pound was worth 1.3109 against the greenback, 149.26 against the yen, 1.3048 against the franc and 0.8927 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



