Zug - "Philipp brings extensive know-how in Risk Management, Trading and Asset Management to our Board of Directors", says Jan Brzezek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto Finance AG. "Philipp is a visionary thought leader in the finance industry with a powerful track-record of success. We are honored to have him join our Board and look forward to benefitting from his experience and expertise."

Dr. Philipp Cottier is an active investor and entrepreneur in fintech, private equity, hedge funds and emerging markets and sits on the board of several companies. Philipp is a member of the Executive Board at responsAibility Investments, a Zurich-based $3bn asset manager specializing in development investments in emerging markets, where he leads responsAbility's integrated private equity platform. From 1998 to 2008 Philipp together with partners built up Harcourt, a funds of hedge funds and commodity funds firm in Zurich which ...

