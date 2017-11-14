

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in the three months ended September, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in the second quarter, which was revised from 3.2 percent.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 3.7 percent.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth accelerated to 3.8 percent in the September quarter from 3.6 percent in the June quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 0.8 percent from the second quarter, when it grew by 0.9 percent.



