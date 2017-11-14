

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 13-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,576,305.37 11.538



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,797,311.39 15.6729



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 858,956.31 19.0237



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,549,076.05 18.0654



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 13/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,707,218.69 10.7858



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,803,384.14 10.7853



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 41,324,483.08 13.1397



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 301,851.87 14.3739



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,210,358.53 16.9044



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,349,703.99 17.0627



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,207,797.88 11.456



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,087,027.93 17.6063



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,939,070.78 19.4948



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,981,441.56 17.6413



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,625,243.98 14.8548



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 13/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,571,960.46 15.115



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,727,703.95 16.432



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,396,985.22 19.4026



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,623,920.51 17.175



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,641,931.86 10.9217



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,336,786.22 19.0942



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,817,497.68 19.9823



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,083,645.85 20.3346



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 13/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,350,819.79 17.871



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,584,494.19 17.8704



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,465,423.87 13.6436



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,043,382.52 20.061



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,476,487.47 17.177



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,710,151.44 11.6134



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,222,811.04 20.1228



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 13/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 234,764,497.87 17.1989



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,792,037.53 18.3874



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,202,878.48 5.5383



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,035,868.27 19.2505



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,068,986.68 16.4459



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,900,773.17 14.6213



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,490,535.77 18.4017



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 13/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 324,088.21 20.2555



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 13/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,342,526.26 20.5482



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 13/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,647,313.53 19.701



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX