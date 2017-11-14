Croud Appoints Digital Stalwart Stewart to Drive Continued Growth

LONDON, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital marketing agency Croud has appointed marketing and tech expert Allan Stewart into the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer.

In a year which has seen Croud being listed in The Sunday Times Tech Track 100, as well as picking up 'Biddable Team of the Year' at the Drum Search Awards US, Stewart's arrival represents another step in driving Croud's impressive growth. Reporting directly to co-founders Luke Smith and Ben Knight, Stewart will be responsible for bolstering Croud's client strategy and engagement across the globe.

Having previously held positions as Vice President Publishing at Jagex, Head of Online at Trainline and Head of Digital at ICS Group, Stewart has extensive experience in brand-side digital marketing. He is also one of the industry's original SEM practitioners, having founded one of the UK's first SEO agencies, FireflySEO, in 2002, as well as running Search Marketing at 365 Media Group, who were acquired by BSkyB.

Stewart said, "I have been watching Croud's development and am ecstatic to be joining at such an exciting and fast growth time. Croud are very much the SAS of digital, creating cross-functional teams of elite marketing experts who push the vanguard of current best practice. Having a broad client background gives me a unique perspective on what brands want and the current challenges CMOs are facing in today's complex marketing ecosystem. My goal is to simplify complexity for partners, focus on results and exceed client expectations."

Croud co-founder Luke Smith added, "Croud are absolutely delighted to welcome Allan on board. With his wealth of client-side experience, he is the perfect addition to our senior management team. What most excites us is the detailed multi-channel approach Allan has successfully applied in some of the most respected digital businesses in the market. Allan will be going straight to work on applying these sensibilities to Croud's customers."

About Croud

Croud is a global digital marketing agency, with offices in the UK, US, and Australia. Set up originally as a specialised paid search agency in 2011, Croud now has a comprehensive cross-channel offering, including SEO, content, paid social, programmatic, creative, and analytics.

Croud's unique model combines a global network of 1,200+ rigorously-selected digital experts, known as 'Croudies', and 110+ in-house digital marketing strategists, supported by proprietary technology, 'Croud Control', to give clients a flexible, best-in-class solution to their business needs.

Croud is Google's top-performing independent digital agency for paid search in the UK, leading the way in six out of eight categories, including data-driven attribution and creative excellence. Croud operates in 107 markets and 27 languages, servicing clients including DKNY, Regus, Hiscox and Victoria's Secret.

Media contact

Carly Price

Head of Marketing, Croud

carly.price@croud.co.uk