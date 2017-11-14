Aviation Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Worth $1.17 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalaviation adhesives and sealants marketsize is predicted to be worth USD 1.17 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for aircrafts and the increasing penetration of composites are likely to substantially contribute to industry growth over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

The demand for aviation adhesives and sealants in general, commercial, and military end-use applications is increasing owing to a significant increase in aircraft building activities to cater to the growing demand for air travel coupled with a substantial drop in jet fuel prices. In addition, increasing volatility in diplomatic relations among countries has augmented the global defense expenditure, which, in turn, is likely to boost military aviation end-use application.

Increasing research & development activities and numerous government incentive programs are likely to enhance the production of aircrafts, which in turn is likely to propel market demand for adhesive and sealant products. Solvent-based adhesives and sealants are expected to witness large-scale adoption in aviation industry owing to the development of new technologies. A large number of manufacturers are adopting these newly developed technologies to introduce more effective products with low dry times and eco-friendly attributes.

Epoxy resins segment is expected to account for 45.6% of the global adhesives and sealants market by 2025. The demand can be attributed to perspiration, moisture, and heat-resistant properties, which provide protection to numerous parts of an aircraft against the temperature outside. Technological advancements in the product to boost the performance of an aircraft are likely to augment its demand over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the leading market for aviation adhesives and sealants due to the early adoption and augmented airplane building activities in the region. Large-scale manufacturers are mostly concentrated in countries including the U.S. and Canada, which in turn, is likely to drive market growth over the forecast period. Countries including the UK & Germany, India, Japan, and China are the fastest-developing markets for adhesives and sealants.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis, By Technology (Solvent Based, Water Based), By Resin (Epoxy, Silicon, PU), By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aviation-adhesives-sealants-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is predicted to denote a volume CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for aircrafts from all end-user segments. In terms of volume, solvent-based segment is likely to denote a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period owing to high demand for the product in developed and emerging economies.

Europe market was valued at USD 190.9 million in 2016 and is projected to witness substantial growth due to increasing airplane building activities in France and the UK

market was valued at in 2016 and is projected to witness substantial growth due to increasing airplane building activities in and the UK Key market players include 3M; Henkel AG, PPG Industries; Illinois Tool Works; Huntsman International; Bostik; Dow Corning Corporation; H.B. Fuller , Hexcel Corporation; Royal Adhesives and Sealants Ltd.; Master Bond Inc.; and Beacon Adhesives. Market players focus on extensive research to enhance production capacities, to cater to the globally increasing product demand.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Photoresist Chemicals Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/photoresist-chemicals-market

Photographic Chemicals Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/photographic-chemicals-market

Printing Toners Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/printing-toners-market

Zinc Oxide Pigments Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/zinc-oxide-pigments-market

Grand View Research has segmented aviation adhesives and sealants market on the basis of technology, resin, product, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Solvent based Water based

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Epoxy Silicon Polyurethane (PU)

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Adhesive Sealants

End - use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) General aviation Commercial Aviation Military Aviation

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific South & Central America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Iran Israel



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web:http://www.grandviewresearch.com