Aviation Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Worth $1.17 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The globalaviation adhesives and sealants marketsize is predicted to be worth USD 1.17 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for aircrafts and the increasing penetration of composites are likely to substantially contribute to industry growth over the forecast period.
(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )
The demand for aviation adhesives and sealants in general, commercial, and military end-use applications is increasing owing to a significant increase in aircraft building activities to cater to the growing demand for air travel coupled with a substantial drop in jet fuel prices. In addition, increasing volatility in diplomatic relations among countries has augmented the global defense expenditure, which, in turn, is likely to boost military aviation end-use application.
Increasing research & development activities and numerous government incentive programs are likely to enhance the production of aircrafts, which in turn is likely to propel market demand for adhesive and sealant products. Solvent-based adhesives and sealants are expected to witness large-scale adoption in aviation industry owing to the development of new technologies. A large number of manufacturers are adopting these newly developed technologies to introduce more effective products with low dry times and eco-friendly attributes.
Epoxy resins segment is expected to account for 45.6% of the global adhesives and sealants market by 2025. The demand can be attributed to perspiration, moisture, and heat-resistant properties, which provide protection to numerous parts of an aircraft against the temperature outside. Technological advancements in the product to boost the performance of an aircraft are likely to augment its demand over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the leading market for aviation adhesives and sealants due to the early adoption and augmented airplane building activities in the region. Large-scale manufacturers are mostly concentrated in countries including the U.S. and Canada, which in turn, is likely to drive market growth over the forecast period. Countries including the UK & Germany, India, Japan, and China are the fastest-developing markets for adhesives and sealants.
Browse full research report with TOC on "Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis, By Technology (Solvent Based, Water Based), By Resin (Epoxy, Silicon, PU), By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aviation-adhesives-sealants-market
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- The market is predicted to denote a volume CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for aircrafts from all end-user segments. In terms of volume, solvent-based segment is likely to denote a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period owing to high demand for the product in developed and emerging economies.
- Europe market was valued at USD 190.9 million in 2016 and is projected to witness substantial growth due to increasing airplane building activities in France and the UK
- Key market players include 3M; Henkel AG, PPG Industries; Illinois Tool Works; Huntsman International; Bostik; Dow Corning Corporation; H.B. Fuller, Hexcel Corporation; Royal Adhesives and Sealants Ltd.; Master Bond Inc.; and Beacon Adhesives. Market players focus on extensive research to enhance production capacities, to cater to the globally increasing product demand.
Browse related reports by Grand View Research:
- Photoresist Chemicals Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/photoresist-chemicals-market
- Photographic Chemicals Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/photographic-chemicals-market
- Printing Toners Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/printing-toners-market
- Zinc Oxide Pigments Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/zinc-oxide-pigments-market
Grand View Research has segmented aviation adhesives and sealants market on the basis of technology, resin, product, application, and region:
- Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025)
- Solvent based
- Water based
- Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025)
- Epoxy
- Silicon
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025)
- Adhesive
- Sealants
- End - use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025)
- General aviation
- Commercial Aviation
- Military Aviation
- Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South & Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Iran
- Israel
- North America
Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web:http://www.grandviewresearch.com