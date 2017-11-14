Cloudbric Launches "Cloudbric Labs," Free Web Security Resources and Tools Monitored by Experts with API Available for Integration

WAF service provider Cloudbric announced the launch of Cloudbric Labs, a growing web security resource hub that currently boasts an IP reputation resource of up-to-date and confirmed list of blacklisted IPs as well as a "Threat Index" to analyze recent vulnerabilities.

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbric, a cloud-based website security service by Penta Security Systems, has announced the launch of free web security resources and tools, Cloudbric Labs, to be used by the cybersecurity community including developers, webmasters, and end users who are interested in achieving and maintaining basic website security. Cloudbric Labs is monitored by experts and designed for the integration of such resources with users' own security platforms so that webmasters and developers can easily identify threats and protect their websites.

On the market, there are currently only a handful of free, comprehensive security tools aimed at preventing spam or DDoS attacks - few specifically target website hacking prevention. Therefore, Cloudbric has launched Cloudbric Labs to provide, free of charge, such services with advanced features that are typically offered as part of priced plans. Cloudbric Labs aims to aid webmasters and developers, and even those who are not yet using Cloudbric's website security service, to protect their own sites and contribute to overall security on the web. Leveraging the Application Program Interface (API), users can utilize and even integrate these free web security resources and tools to existing IP blacklists or WAF (Web Application Firewall) policies.

On the Cloudbric Labs website, users can currently access IP reputation lookup service, BlackIPedia, comprised of reliable, comprehensive IP lists, which are updated every 24 hours and generated from real data on attacks detected with Cloudbric's WAF detection engine. Additionally, a Threat Index is available so users can view analyzed reports of the most recent web-related vulnerabilities. Users can augment web security defenses by utilizing BlackIPedia and the Threat Index in tandem to reduce time required to identify new and existing IP threats, gaining visibility into various types of threats to make informed threat decisions.

With BlackIPedia, webmasters and developers can integrate the comprehensive IP lists with their existing blacklists and automate the IP blacklisting process through the API developed by Cloudbric. Furthermore, users utilizing a WAF may optimize the efficiency of its policies by leveraging this data threat intelligence provided by Cloudbric Labs.

Cloudbric's VP of Product & Technology TJ Jung said, "Websites all over the world are frequently besieged by attacks from hackers who are looking to steal credentials and disrupt access, so we're pleased to launch free web security resources and tools including the API that have the potential not only to strengthen websites against hacking but will contribute to greater web security as a whole. Cloudbric Labs is just another step we have taken in making sure website security is accessible to all."

In the early quarter of 2018, Cloudbric Labs is expected to expand its offerings by introducing a WAF evaluator to test detection capabilities, further empowering users across the web in adopting better security policies against cyberattacks.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a cloud-based web security service, offering an award-winning WAF, DDoS protection, and SSL, all in a full-service package. Committed to protecting websites, it developed Cloudbric Labs to expose the web vulnerabilities that threaten the overall safety of the entire web. Visit labs.cloudbric.com to access the free security tools or visit www.cloudbric.com for more information on Cloudbric's website service.

