Scality Delivers Object Storage Appliance Experience With HPE

HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING Systems Expand Business Opportunities for ISVs and Mutual Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Scality, a pioneer of software-defined, multi-cloud data storage, today announced that it is delivering an integrated solution, configurable to order, both with software-defined Scality RING object storage and HPE Apollo 4000 density-optimized storage servers. The newly enhanced appliance-like experience with systems factory integrated and pre-configured hardware and software through optionally purchased HPE factory installation, simplifies and accelerates customer deployment. The solution features a new, unified management interface and first-call response by HPE to enhance the customer experience. More than 30 physical and virtual labs worldwide assure product validation for ISV-served markets.

"Scality is a strategic partner for HPE and continues to build on a foundation of three years of joint customer growth and is a Hewlett Packard Pathfinder invested company," said Patrick Osborne, sr. director of Big Data Product Management and Engineering, HPE. "As big data and IoT workloads become more prevalent, having a market-leading partner solution in our portfolio allows HPE to provide our customers with affordable petabyte-scale platforms for unstructured data."

The scalable factory-integrated object storage system brings appliance-inspired ease of deployment and day-to-day management capabilities. In addition, it gives customers the best of both worlds: software-driven flexibility and hardware time-to-market agility. This opens the door for expanded customer adoption with a one-stop shop user experience for best-in-class object storage software deployed on HPE systems.

"Companies are increasingly considering object-based Software Defined Storage (SDS) solutions for their digital transformation needs because of its inherent features such as agility, flexibility and cost efficiency. Many businesses are looking to deploy object-based SDS solutions in turn-key bundled appliance form that includes hardware and software to reduce procurement and deployment complexity," said Amita Potnis, research manager at IDC. "The combination of Scality software and HPE server-based hardware should greatly simplify deployment and operations."

Scality RING is deployed by more than 170 petabyte-scale customers around the world. It features native file protocols and high fidelity S3 API, data encryption, volume and bucket data protection, data-restorative versioning, extended location control for data sovereignty, and geo-replication for disaster recovery. It delivers cross-region replication to Scality RING and AWS S3 cloud for customers who require ironclad data protection.

Purpose-built for petabyte-scale storage services, the HPE Apollo 4000 system family features the new, Scality supported, Apollo 4510 Gen10 system, which holds up to 600TB raw capacity in an easy to service standard rack depth 4U enclosure. An expanded set of NVMe options from the Apollo 4000 family are ideal for the metadata storage in Scality RING, increasing hardware efficiency by giving full nearline capacity of the storage system to the customer's object data. In addition, the latest Scality RING7 software offers deeper integration with HPE hardware by providing HPE drive health reporting through HPE Smart Array controller cards within the Scality administrator GUI.

HPE Pointnext will provide unified support services through its worldwide support network to complete the product offering. Beginning in December 2017, customers will save time with faster issue resolution from this single vendor experience.

HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING supports a broad set of leading ISVs across media, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, backup and archive, and service provider solutions. The solution supports hundreds of ISV applications, including those from:

Bitmovin -Provider of software and API-based products that help developers around the world solve the most complex video problems with native cloud software that runs anywhere.

-Provider of software and API-based products that help developers around the world solve the most complex video problems with native cloud software that runs anywhere. Commvault -Enterprise data management solutions for backup and recovery, application management, and data governance.

-Enterprise data management solutions for backup and recovery, application management, and data governance. Open-Xchange (OX) -World's leading provider of open-source software-as-a-service solutions for hosting, service provider, and telecommunications companies.

-World's leading provider of open-source software-as-a-service solutions for hosting, service provider, and telecommunications companies. ownCloud -Keeps files secure and private; allows customers to access and share files, calendars, contacts, mail and more from any device.

-Keeps files secure and private; allows customers to access and share files, calendars, contacts, mail and more from any device. Veeam - Provides 24.7.365 availability for any application and any data, across any cloud infrastructure.

- Provides 24.7.365 availability for any application and any data, across any cloud infrastructure. Veritas-Provider of software-defined, multi-cloud data management solutions.

"Partnering to deliver a converged Scality and HPE appliance experience means ISV partners can now offer additional market-leading capabilities to their customers," said Michelle Rockler, vice president of strategic alliances at Scality. "Scality looks forward to a strong partnership with HPE as we provide wider choices driven by new products based on integrated Scality software and HPE hardware."

Comport hosts an HPE and Scality Center of Excellence, and has installed Scality RING on HPE Apollo servers to provide Proofs of Concept (POCs) across key storage applications, including medical image archiving, converged infrastructure, managed services, cloud, backup and recovery and security.

"Designing IT infrastructures supporting key applications has taught us that the choice of infrastructure, including software defined and cloud, absolutely does matter," said Michael Vencel, executive vice president of Comport Technology and Healthcare Solutions. "With Scality and HPE we lower costs and improve scalability. Our alignment with these industry leaders underscores our mission to deliver the benefits of multi-cloud and modernized IT to the enterprise."

Availability

HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING is immediately available through HPE's vast network of global resellers. Financing is available through HPE Financial Services with the Step Up Program for HPE Scalable Object Storage with Scality RING. The investment solution provides flexible payment options that minimize upfront costs and deliver specific business outcomes.

To find out more on Scality's partnership with HPE, visit: http://www.scality.com/partners/hpe/.

About Scality

Scality is a pioneer of software-defined, multi-cloud data storage at petabyte scale. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, Scality assures data control and freedom to manage data across clouds. Our products scale on-demand, non-disruptively, and drive lower cost for today's leading enterprise companies.

Follow us on Twitter @scalityand @zenko_io. Visit us at www.scality.com.

Press Contact

Jacqueline Velasco

Lumina Communications for Scality

(408) 680-0564

scality@luminapr.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602043/scality1740x531__002.jpg